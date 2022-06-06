ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon Prime Day alcohol deals 2022: Dates and best offers to expect on wine, gin, vodka and more

By Lauren Cunningham
 4 days ago

When you think of Amazon, tech , home appliances and, of course, its own devices may spring to mind first, but the online retailer actually has an impressive groceries section with a great range of drinks.

Stocking everything from Veuve Clicquot champagne to budget-friendly beers , Amazon is ready to rival even your favourite off-licence. And, with Prime delivery, there’s no need to lug bottles home in triple-layered carrier bags or cleverly place them in the boot surrounded by coats – and certainly no worry of being judged by nosey shop goers.

Ordering from the online retailer has always been super simple – especially when using the app – and its range is pretty impressive too. So, whether you’re looking for your favourite wine , fancy getting creative with cocktails or are partial to a whiskey , it’s well worth taking a look at what’s on offer on Amazon as your first stop.

And, with Amazon Prime Day on the way – now confirmed to be taking place in July – huge savings across your favourite alcohol brands are sure to be on the way. One of the biggest savings we saw last year was a huge 45 per cent discount on Jack Daniels.

If you’re planning to stock up ahead of a summer of picnics , barbecues and garden parties, or whether you’re looking for gifts for a lucky recipient, then keep reading below for everything you need to know about making the most of the 48-hour sale.

Read more:

When will Prime Day alcohol deals begin?

So far, the only hint Amazon has revealed towards its Prime Day date is that it will take place in July. But, we’ve come to learn a lot about the 48-hour flash sale in recent years, so, using our IndyBest senses, we are predicting it to land on 11-12 July or the following week, 18-19 July, with products usually dropping at midnight on the first day.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day alcohol deals?

Anyone hoping to get any sort of deals during Prime Day – whether that be on fitness gear , tech or home appliances – will need an Amazon Prime membership , which seems pretty fair.

Amazon Prime membership costs £7.99 a month, or £79 for a full year. This drops down to just £3.99 for students, which isn’t bad at all considering you’ll have access to free next-day delivery, Prime Video , Prime Reading, Amazon music and even Deliveroo plus.

But, any true bargain-hunters will know you can sign up for a free 30-day trial once a year to reap the rewards of Prime Day for free. You do have to input your card details, though, so be sure to cancel your trial before the end of the time period to ensure you aren’t charged.

What to expect from Prime Day alcohol deals in 2022

Last year’s Amazon Prime Day saw some of the biggest discounts across a huge range of products, and we’re expecting the retailer to go even bigger this time around, hopefully seeing key brands drop to as low as half price (or more). Wine , gin , vodka , whiskey , beers and champagne should all be up for grabs, and it’s worth taking a look at the home appliances sale too for any wine fridges and ice makers too.

Last year’s best alcohol deals in the UK

Last year we were treated to a great range of deals from a variety of brands and alcohol types.

Highlights included nearly half price off the Glenlivet founder’s reserve single malt scotch whisky (£24, Amazon.co.uk ), which saw the price drop down to £19.99. And there was also 45 per cent off Jack Daniel’s gentleman Jack Tennessee whiskey (£25, Amazon.co.uk ), bringing it down to under £20.

On the spirit front, the Whitley Neill handcrafted raspberry gin and glass gift pack (£22.90, Amazon.co.uk ) was reduced from £33.50 to £20, Tarquin’s handcrafted Cornish dry gin (£29.99, Amazon.co.uk ) went from £32.50 to £22.20. Even Ciroc premium vodka (£28.99, Amazon.co.uk ) got a decent discount, going from £35.99 to £25.

Champagne and wine also got a good slashing, with six bottles of Kiwi Cuvée sauvignon blanc (£35.59, Amazon.co.uk ) falling from £41.94 to £30.30. Meanwhile, a classic bottle of Bollinger special cuvée champagne (£43, Amazon.co.uk ) went from £43 to £35.99.

How to get the best deals

Here at IndyBest, you could call us sale experts – especially when it comes to the mammoth retailer that is Amazon. With thousands of products to sort through, and limited-time-only offers, our team knows exactly what to look for and what counts as a really good deal.

In the run-up to the event, you’ll see us start to drop explainers, such as this, on what we think Prime Day will include. Come the big day, there will be a liveblog of the best deals, continually updated shopping guides and sometimes even product reviews so you know if the savings are really too good to be true. So bookmark our Amazon Prime Day page for all the latest updates.

You’ll also need to activate your free trial soon if you haven’t already, but be sure not to do this more than 30 days ahead of the sale. And start adding items you really want to your wishlist for easy shopping.

Read more on Amazon Prime Day 2022

Your ultimate guide to Amazon Prime Day 2022 – Expert insight on what to expect, how to get the best deals and confirmed dates

The best home and kitchen Prime Day deals to expect – We’re predicting huge savings across big-name brands such as Shark, Dyson, Nespresso and Philips

Your ultimate guide to tech Prime Day offers – Our experts share insight into the gadgets to watch, from tablets to headphones

The top gaming discounts to know this Amazon Prime Day – Any gaming heads will want to bookmark this guide, where we detail the best deals based on this year’s releases and last year’s top sellers

Best Amazon device deals to watch out for this Prime Day – The tech giant offers huge discounts on its own-brand devices, and we’ve got all the latest insight

Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch offers to expect – Following the release of the latest Switch OLED late last year, we share our predictions for this year’s sales event

The Prime Day Apple deals to know – Whether you’re in the market for a MacBook or a shiny new iPad, read our guide for all the details

The fitness deals to expect this Prime Day – From New Balance trainers to Sweaty Betty gym leggings and Nutribullets, here’s everything you need to know

The top laptop discounts to know for Prime Day 2022 – We’re predicting some big savings on Dell, Lenovo, Surface and more

The best Amazon Prime Day TV deals to expect – The shopping bonanza is the perfect time to snap up a seriously discounted 4K or OLED telly

Comments / 0

