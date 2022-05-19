Simultaneous emulation of synaptic and intrinsic plasticity using a memristive synapse

Brain radiation necrosis (RN) or neurocognitive disorder is a severe adverse effect that may occur after radiation therapy for malignant brain tumors or head and neck cancers. RN accompanies inflammation which causes edema or micro-bleeding, and no fundamental treatment has been developed. In inflammation, lysophospholipids (LPLs) are produced by phospholipase A2 and function as bioactive lipids involved in sterile inflammation in atherosclerosis or brain disorders. To elucidate its underlying mechanisms, we investigated the possible associations between lysophospholipids (LPLs) and RN development in terms of microglial activation with the purinergic receptor P2X purinoceptor 4 (P2RX4). We previously developed a mouse model of RN and in this study, measured phospholipids and LPLs in the brains of RN model by liquid chromatography tandem mass spectrometry (LC"“MS/MS) analyses. We immune-stained microglia and the P2RX4 in the brains of RN model with time-course. We treated RN model mice with ivermectin, an allosteric modulator of P2RX4 and investigate the effect on microglial activation with P2RX4 and LPLs' production, and resulting effects on overall survival and working memory. We revealed that LPLs (lysophosphatidylcholine (LPC), lysophosphatidyl acid, lysophosphatidylserine, lysophosphatidylethanolamine, lysophosphatidylinositol, and lysophosphatidylglycerol) remained at high levels during the progression of RN with microglial accumulation, though phospholipids elevations were limited. Both microglial accumulation and activation of the P2RX4 were attenuated by ivermectin. Moreover, the elevation of all LPLs except LPC was also attenuated by ivermectin. However, there was limited prolongation of survival time and improvement of working memory disorders. Our findings suggest that uncontrollable increased LPC, even with ivermectin treatment, promoted the development of RN and working memory disorders. Therefore, LPC suppression will be essential for controlling RN and neurocognitive disorder after radiation therapy.

