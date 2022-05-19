ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simultaneous emulation of synaptic and intrinsic plasticity using a memristive synapse

By Sang Hyun Sung
Cover picture for the articleNeuromorphic computing targets the hardware embodiment of neural network, and device implementation of individual neuron and synapse has attracted considerable attention. The emulation of synaptic plasticity has shown promising results after the advent of memristors. However, neuronal intrinsic plasticity, which involves in learning process through interactions with synaptic plasticity, has been...

Nature.com

Suppressing high-dimensional crystallographic defects for ultra-scaled DNA arrays

While DNA-directed nano-fabrication enables the high-resolution patterning for conventional electronic materials and devices, the intrinsic self-assembly defects of DNA structures present challenges for further scaling into sub-1 nm technology nodes. The high-dimensional crystallographic defects, including line dislocations and grain boundaries, typically lead to the pattern defects of the DNA lattices. Using periodic line arrays as model systems, we discover that the sequence periodicity mainly determines the formation of line defects, and the defect rate reaches 74% at 8.2-nm line pitch. To suppress high-dimensional defects rate, we develop an effective approach by assigning the orthogonal sequence sets into neighboring unit cells, reducing line defect rate by two orders of magnitude at 7.5-nm line pitch. We further demonstrate densely aligned metal nano-line arrays by depositing metal layers onto the assembled DNA templates. The ultra-scaled critical pitches in the defect-free DNA arrays may further promote the dimension-dependent properties of DNA-templated materials.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

GSDMEa-mediated pyroptosis is bi-directionally regulated by caspase and required for effective bacterial clearance in teleost

Gasdermin (GSDM) is a family of pore-forming proteins that, after cleavage by caspase (CASP), induce a type of programmed necrotic cell death called pyroptosis. Gasdermin E (GSDME) is the only pyroptosis-inducing member of the GSDM family existing in teleost. To date, the regulation and function of teleost GSDME in response to bacterial infection remain elusive. In this study, we observed activation of GSDME, as well as multiple CASPs, in turbot Scophthalmus maximus during the infection of the bacterial pathogen Vibrio harveyi. Turbot has two GSDME orthologs named SmGSDMEa and SmGSDMEb. We found that SmGSDMEa was specifically cleaved by turbot CASP (SmCASP) 3/7 and SmCASP6, which produced two different N-terminal (NT) fragments. Only the NT fragment produced by SmCASP3/7 cleavage was able to induce pyroptosis. Ectopically expressed SmCASP3/7 activated SmGSDMEa, resulting in pyroptotic cell death. In contrast, SmCASP6 inactivated SmGSDMEa by destructive cleavage of the NT domain, thus nullifying the activation effect of SmCASP3/7. Unlike SmGSDMEa, SmGSDMEb was cleaved by SmCASP8 and unable to induce cell death. V. harveyi infection dramatically promoted the production and activation of SmGSDMEa, but not SmGSDMEb, and caused pyroptosis in turbot. Interference with SmCASP3/7 activity significantly enhanced the invasiveness and lethality of V. harveyi in a turbot infection model. Together, these results revealed a previously unrecognized bi-directional regulation mode of GSDME-mediated pyroptosis, and a functional difference between teleost GSDMEa and GSDMEb in the immune defense against bacterial infection.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

7-Methoxyisoflavone ameliorates atopic dermatitis symptoms by regulating multiple signaling pathways and reducing chemokine production

7-Met, a derivative of soybean isoflavone, is a natural flavonoid compound that has been reported to have multiple signaling pathways regulation effects. This study investigated the therapeutic effects of 7-Met on mice with atopic dermatitis induced by fluorescein isothiocyanate (FITC), or oxazolone (OXZ). 7-Met ameliorated FITC or OXZ-induced atopic dermatitis symptoms by decreasing ear thickness, spleen index, mast cell activation, neutrophil infiltration and serum IgE levels in female BALB/c mice. In FITC-induced atopic dermatitis mice, 7-Met reduced Th1 cytokines production and regulated Th1/Th2 balance by downregulating the secretion of thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP) via inactivation of the NF-ÎºB pathway. In OXZ-induced atopic dermatitis, 7-Met functioned through the reduction of Th17 cytokine production. Our study showed that 7-Methoxyisoflavone alleviated atopic dermatitis by regulating multiple signaling pathways and downregulating chemokine production.
CANCER
Nature.com

Kinetics and stoichiometry of gallic acid and methyl gallate in scavenging DPPH radical as affected by the reaction solvent

The activity and capacity of gallic acid (GA) and methyl gallate (MG) in scavenging DPPHÂ· were determined in different solvents. Based on the bimolecular rate constants k2, both antioxidants showed highest activities in EtOH, followed by in MeOH, t-BuOH, MeCN, 2-PrOH, acetone, THF, ethyl acetate, and 1,4-dioxane. GA indicated better activities (k2 value, Mâˆ’1Â sâˆ’1) than MG in the alcoholic solvents (51"“1939 vs. 25"“1530) and in MeCN (203 vs. 187) whereas MG was of higher activities in the polar aprotic solvents (1.7"“41 vs. 1.6"“13). The highest stoichiometries for GA vs. MG were in 2-PrOH (6.67 vs. 5.37), followed by EtOH (5.84 vs. 4.57), MeOH (5.34 vs. 3.8)"‰~"‰acetone (5.02 vs. 4.44), MeCN (3.68 vs. 3.05)"‰~"‰t-BuOH (3.14 vs. 2.99), THF (2.34 vs. 2.2), ethyl acetate (1.2 vs. 0.93), and 1,4-dioxane (0.34 vs. 0.35).
CHEMISTRY
#Science And Technology#Synapses#Plasticity#Synaptic
Nature.com

Simultaneous dyeing and antibacterial finishing of polypropylene using vinyl sulfone dye under supercritical carbon dioxide

Polypropylene fibres are difficult to dye using commonly used techniques due to the high crystallinity and non-polar aliphatic structure, that lack reactive places for dyes in the molecule. Dyeing PP fabric in scCO2 with antibacterial dyes merged the dyeing and finishing methods, resulting in a more productive technique in terms of water and energy consumption. Unmodified polypropylene fabric was dyed with 4-[2-[4-(ethenylsulphonyl)phenyl]diazenyl]-N,N-diethylbenzenamine antibacterial dye under scCO2 medium. The influences of scCO2 working parameters, such as dye concentration, pressure, dyeing time, and temperature, on fabric dye absorption expressed as color strength were studied. The color strength (K/S) was measured as well as CIELAB color parameters. The results were compared with its water dyeing analogue and it was observed that color strength as well as color depth (L) of the samples dyed in scCO2 were noticeably better than its water counterpart. In both scCO2 and water, the fastness properties (washing, rubbing, and light) of the dyed samples were excellent. Antibacterial activity of the dyed polypropylene sample in scCO2 was estimated and the results indicated good antibacterial efficiency.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Nature.com

Entropy and crystal-facet modulation of P2-type layered cathodes for long-lasting sodium-based batteries

P2-type sodium manganese-rich layered oxides are promising cathode candidates for sodium-based batteries because of their appealing cost-effective and capacity features. However, the structural distortion and cationic rearrangement induced by irreversible phase transition and anionic redox reaction at high cell voltage (i.e., >4.0"‰V) cause sluggish Na-ion kinetics and severe capacity decay. To circumvent these issues, here, we report a strategy to develop P2-type layered cathodes via configurational entropy and ion-diffusion structural tuning. In situ synchrotron X-ray diffraction combined with electrochemical kinetic tests and microstructural characterizations reveal that the entropy-tuned Na0.62Mn0.67Ni0.23Cu0.05Mg0.07Ti0.01O2 (CuMgTi-571) cathode possesses more {010} active facet, improved structural and thermal stability and faster anionic redox kinetics compared to Na0.62Mn0.67Ni0.37O2. When tested in combination with a Na metal anode and a non-aqueous NaClO4-based electrolyte solution in coin cell configuration, the CuMgTi-571-based positive electrode enables an 87% capacity retention after 500 cycles at 120"‰mA"‰gâˆ’1 and about 75% capacity retention after 2000 cycles at 1.2"‰A"‰gâˆ’1.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Bayesian optimization and deep learning for steering wheel angle prediction

Automated driving systems (ADS) have undergone a significant improvement in the last years. ADS and more precisely self-driving cars technologies will change the way we perceive and know the world of transportation systems in terms of user experience, mode choices and business models. The emerging field of Deep Learning (DL) has been successfully applied for the development of innovative ADS solutions. However, the attempt to single out the best deep neural network architecture and tuning its hyperparameters are all expensive processes, both in terms of time and computational resources. In this work, Bayesian optimization (BO) is used to optimize the hyperparameters of a Spatiotemporal-Long Short Term Memory (ST-LSTM) network with the aim to obtain an accurate model for the prediction of the steering angle in a ADS. BO was able to identify, within a limited number of trials, a model-namely BO_ST-LSTM-which resulted, on a public dataset, the most accurate when compared to classical end-to-end driving models.
TRAFFIC
Nature.com

Simultaneous amplification of multiple immunofluorescence signals via cyclic staining of target molecules using mutually cross-adsorbed antibodies

Amplification of immunofluorescence (IF) signals is becoming increasingly critical in cancer research and neuroscience. Recently, we put forward a new signal amplification technique, which we termed fluorescent signal amplification via cyclic staining of target molecules (FRACTAL). FRACTAL amplifies IF signals by repeatedly labeling target proteins with a pair of secondary antibodies that bind to each other. However, simultaneous amplification of multiple IF signals via FRACTAL has not yet been demonstrated because of cross-reactivity between the secondary antibodies. In this study, we show that mutual cross-adsorption between antibodies can eliminate all forms of cross-reactions between them, enabling simultaneous amplification of multiple IF signals. First, we show that a typical cross-adsorption process-in which an antibody binds to proteins with potential cross-reactivity with the antibody-cannot eliminate cross-reactions between antibodies in FRACTAL. Next, we show that all secondary antibodies used in FRACTAL need to be mutually cross-adsorbed to eliminate all forms of cross-reactivity, and then we demonstrate simultaneous amplification of multiple IF signals using these antibodies. Finally, we show that multiplexed FRACTAL can be applied to expansion microscopy to achieve higher fluorescence intensities after expansion. Multiplexed FRACTAL is a highly versatile tool for standard laboratories, as it amplifies multiple IF signals without the need for custom antibodies.
SCIENCE
Technology
Computers
Science
Computer Science
Nature.com

Persistent elevation of lysophosphatidylcholine promotes radiation brain necrosis with microglial recruitment by P2RX4 activation

Brain radiation necrosis (RN) or neurocognitive disorder is a severe adverse effect that may occur after radiation therapy for malignant brain tumors or head and neck cancers. RN accompanies inflammation which causes edema or micro-bleeding, and no fundamental treatment has been developed. In inflammation, lysophospholipids (LPLs) are produced by phospholipase A2 and function as bioactive lipids involved in sterile inflammation in atherosclerosis or brain disorders. To elucidate its underlying mechanisms, we investigated the possible associations between lysophospholipids (LPLs) and RN development in terms of microglial activation with the purinergic receptor P2X purinoceptor 4 (P2RX4). We previously developed a mouse model of RN and in this study, measured phospholipids and LPLs in the brains of RN model by liquid chromatography tandem mass spectrometry (LC"“MS/MS) analyses. We immune-stained microglia and the P2RX4 in the brains of RN model with time-course. We treated RN model mice with ivermectin, an allosteric modulator of P2RX4 and investigate the effect on microglial activation with P2RX4 and LPLs' production, and resulting effects on overall survival and working memory. We revealed that LPLs (lysophosphatidylcholine (LPC), lysophosphatidyl acid, lysophosphatidylserine, lysophosphatidylethanolamine, lysophosphatidylinositol, and lysophosphatidylglycerol) remained at high levels during the progression of RN with microglial accumulation, though phospholipids elevations were limited. Both microglial accumulation and activation of the P2RX4 were attenuated by ivermectin. Moreover, the elevation of all LPLs except LPC was also attenuated by ivermectin. However, there was limited prolongation of survival time and improvement of working memory disorders. Our findings suggest that uncontrollable increased LPC, even with ivermectin treatment, promoted the development of RN and working memory disorders. Therefore, LPC suppression will be essential for controlling RN and neurocognitive disorder after radiation therapy.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Assessment of antimicrobial, cytotoxicity, and antiviral impact of a green zinc oxide/activated carbon nanocomposite

This work deals with the synthesis of zinc oxide nanoparticles/activated carbon (ZnO NPs/AC) nanocomposites with different weight ratios (3:1, 1:1, and 1:3), where the antimicrobial, antiviral, and cytotoxicity impact of the formulated nanocomposites were evaluated versus the crude ZnO and AC samples. The formula (3:1; designated Z3C1) exhibited the utmost bactericidal effect against Gram positive group, unicellular and filamentous fungi. Regarding Gram negative group, the sample (Z3C1) was remarkably effective against Klebsiella pneumonia, unlike the case of Escherichia coli. Moreover, the whole samples showed negligible cytotoxicity against the human WI38 cell line, where the most brutality (4%) was exerted by 1000Â Âµg/mL of the formula (Z1C3). Whilst, the formula (Z3C1) exerted the apical inhibition impact against Herpes simplex (HSV1) virus. Consequently, the synthesized (Z3C1) nanocomposite was sorted out to be fully characterized via different physicochemical techniques including FTIR, XRD, SEM, TEM, Zeta potential, TGA, and BET. XRD indicated a predominance of the crystalline pattern of ZnO NPs over the amorphous AC, while the FTIR chart confirmed an immense combination between the ZnO NPs and AC. SEM, TEM, and size distribution images illustrated that the fabricated ZnO NPs/AC was in the nanoscale size swung from 30 to 70Â nm. The distinctive surface area of composite material, recording 66.27Â m2/g, clearly disclosed its bioactivity toward different bacterial, fungal, and virus species.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Development of a stable antibody production system utilizing an Hspa5 promoter in CHO cells

Chinese hamster ovary (CHO) cells are widely used for manufacturing antibody drugs. We attempted to clone a novel high-expression promoter for producing monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) based on transcriptome analysis to enhance the transcriptional abundance of mAb genes. The efficacy of conventional promoters such as CMV and hEF1Î± decrease in the latter phase of fed-batch cell culture. To overcome this, we screened genes whose expression was maintained or increased throughout the culture period. Since CHO cells have diverse genetic expression depending on the selected clone and culture medium, transcriptome analysis was performed on multiple clones and culture media anticipated to be used in mAb manufacturing. We thus acquired the Hspa5 promoter as a novel high-expression promoter, which uniquely enables mAb productivity per cell to improve late in the culture period. Productivity also improved for various IgG subclasses under Hspa5 promoter control, indicating this promoter's potential universal value for mAb production. Finally, it was suggested that mAb production with this promoter is correlated with the transcription levels of endoplasmic reticulum stress-related genes. Therefore, mAb production utilizing the Hspa5 promoter might be a new method for maintaining protein homeostasis and achieving stable expression of introduced mAb genes during fed-batch culture.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Advances in physicochemical characterization of lead-free hybrid perovskite [NH(CH)NH]CuBr crystals

To support the development of eco-friendly hybrid perovskite solar cells, structural, thermal, and physical properties of the lead-free hybrid perovskite [NH3(CH2)3NH3]CuBr4 were investigated using X-ray diffraction (XRD), differential scanning calorimetry, thermogravimetric analysis, and nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy. The crystal structure confirmed by XRD was monoclinic, and thermodynamic stability was observed at approximately 500Â K without any phase transition. The large changes in the 1H chemical shifts of NH3 and those in C2 close to N are affected by N"“Hâˆ™âˆ™âˆ™Br hydrogen bonds because the structural geometry of CuBr4 changed significantly. The 1H and 13C spin"“lattice relaxation times (T1Ï) showed very similar molecular motions according to the Bloembergen"“Purcell"“Pound theory at low temperatures; however, the 1H T1Ï values representing energy transfer were about 10 times lesser than those of 13C T1Ï. Finally, the 1H and 13C T1Ï values of [NH3(CH2)3NH3]MeBr4 (Me"‰="‰Cu, Zn, and Cd) were compared with those reported previously. 1H T1Ï was affected by the paramagnetic ion of the anion, while 13C T1Ï was affected by the MeBr4 structure of the anion; 13C T1Ï values in Me"‰="‰Cu and Cd with the octahedral MeBr6 structure had longer values than those in Me"‰="‰Zn with the tetrahedral MeBr4 structure. We believe that these detailed insights on the physical properties will play a crucial role in the development of eco-friendly hybrid perovskite solar cells.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Activation of GÎ±q sequesters specific transcripts into Ago2 particles

The GÎ±q/phospholipase CÎ²1 (PLCÎ²1) signaling system mediates calcium responses from hormones and neurotransmitters. While PLCÎ²1 functions on the plasma membrane, there is an atypical cytosolic population that binds Argonaute 2 (Ago2) and other proteins associated with stress granules preventing their aggregation. Activation of GÎ±q relocalizes cytosolic PLCÎ²1 to the membrane, releasing bound proteins, promoting the formation of stress granules. Here, we have characterized Ago2 stress granules associated with GÎ±q activation in differentiated PC12 cells, which have a robust GÎ±q/PLCÎ²1 signaling system. Characterization of Ago2-associated stress granules shows shifts in protein composition when cells are stimulated with a GÎ±q agonist, or subjected to heat shock or osmotic stress, consistent with the idea that different stresses result in unique stress granules. Purified Ago2 stress granules from control cells do not contain RNA, while those from heat shock contain many different mRNAs and miRs. Surprisingly, Ago2 particles from cells where GÎ±q was stimulated show only two transcripts, chromogranin B, which is involved in secretory function, and ATP synthase 5f1b, which is required for ATP synthesis. RT-PCR, western blotting and other studies support the idea that GÎ±q-activation protects these transcripts. Taken together, these studies show a novel pathway where GÎ±q/PLCÎ² regulates the translation of specific proteins.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

PHF13 epigenetically activates TGFÎ² driven epithelial to mesenchymal transition

Epigenetic alteration is a pivotal factor in tumor metastasis. PHD finger protein 13 (PHF13) is a recently identified epigenetic reader of H3K4me2/3 that functions as a transcriptional co-regulator. In this study, we demonstrate that PHF13 is required for pancreatic-cancer-cell growth and metastasis. Integrative analysis of transcriptome and epigenetic profiles provide further mechanistic insights into the epigenetic regulation of genes associated with cell metastasis during the epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition (EMT) induced by transforming growth factor Î² (TGFÎ²). Our data suggest PHF13 depletion impairs activation of TGFÎ² stimulated genes and correlates with a loss of active epigenetic marks (H3K4me3 and H3K27ac) at these genomic regions. These observations argue for a dependency of TGFÎ² target activation on PHF13. Furthermore, PHF13-dependent chromatin regions are enriched in broad H3K4me3 domains and super-enhancers, which control genes critical to cancer-cell migration and invasion, such as SNAI1 and SOX9. Overall, our data indicate a functional and mechanistic correlation between PHF13 and EMT.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Reliability and generalization of gait biometrics using 3D inertial sensor data and 3D optical system trajectories

Particularities in the individuals' style of walking have been explored for at least three decades as a biometric trait, empowering the automatic gait recognition field. Whereas gait recognition works usually focus on improving end-to-end performance measures, this work aims at understanding which individuals' traces are more relevant to improve subjects' separability. For such, a manifold projection technique and a multi-sensor gait dataset were adopted to investigate the impact of each data source characteristics on this separability. Assessments have shown it is hard to distinguish individuals based only on their walking patterns in a subject-based identification scenario. In this setup, the subjects' separability is more related to their physical characteristics than their movements related to gait cycles and biomechanical events. However, this study's results also points to the feasibility of learning identity characteristics from individuals' walking patterns learned from similarities and differences between subjects in a verification setup. The explorations concluded that periodic components occurring in frequencies between 6 and 10 Hz are more significant for learning these patterns than events and other biomechanical movements related to the gait cycle, as usually explored in the literature.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

No chemical killer AI (yet)

I definitely had a 'yikes' moment when Sean Ekins presented the work at the Spiez conference, even though the exact details of the model remained opaque (and there are good reasons why these details were obscured in the Comment article4). The model generated some very toxic known nerve agents among the resulting dataset comprising 40,000 compounds. It is also safe to assume that among those that diverged from the known chemical space, there will be some that are extremely toxic. So yes, there is clearly a misuse potential, and raising awareness of this potential is a merit of the article.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

DNA and RNA oxidative damage in the retina is associated with ganglion cell mitochondria

This study examines retinas from a rat glaucoma model for oxidized nucleosides 8OHdG and 8OHG, biomarkers for oxidative damage of DNA and RNA, respectively. Immunohistochemical data indicate a predominant localization of 8OHdG/8OHG in retinal ganglion cells (RGCs). The levels for these oxidized DNA/RNA products were 3.2 and 2.8 fold higher at 1 and 2Â weeks after intraocular pressure elevation compared to control retinas, respectively. 8OHdG/8OHG were almost exclusively associated with mitochondrial DNA/RNA: ~"‰65% of 8OHdG/8OHG were associated with RNA isolated from mitochondrial fraction and ~"‰35% with DNA. Furthermore, we analyzed retinas of the rd10 mouse, a model for retinitis pigmentosa, with severe degeneration of photoreceptors to determine whether high levels of 8OHdG/8OHG staining intensity in RGCs of control animals is related to the high level of mitochondrial oxidative phosphorylation necessary to support light-evoked RGC activity. No significant difference in 8OHdG/8OHG staining intensity between control and rd10 mouse retinas was observed. The results of this study suggest that high levels of 8OHdG/8OHG in RGCs of wild-type animals may lead to cell damage and progressive loss of RGCs observed during normal aging, whereas ocular hypertension-induced increase in the level of oxidatively damaged mitochondrial DNA/RNA could contribute to glaucomatous neurodegeneration.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Ultra-dense dislocations stabilized in high entropy oxide ceramics

Dislocations are commonly present and important in metals but their effects have not been fully recognized in oxide ceramics. The large strain energy raised by the rigid ionic/covalent bonding in oxide ceramics leads to dislocations with low density (âˆ¼106"‰mmâˆ’2), thermodynamic instability and spatial inhomogeneity. In this paper, we report ultrahigh density (âˆ¼109"‰mmâˆ’2) of edge dislocations that are uniformly distributed in oxide ceramics with large compositional complexity. We demonstrate the dislocations are progressively and thermodynamically stabilized with increasing complexity of the composition, in which the entropy gain can compensate the strain energy of dislocations. We also find cracks are deflected and bridged with âˆ¼70% enhancement of fracture toughness in the pyrochlore ceramics with multiple valence cations, due to the interaction with enlarged strain field around the immobile dislocations. This research provides a controllable approach to establish ultra-dense dislocations in oxide ceramics, which may open up another dimension to tune their properties.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Iron oxide nanoflowers encapsulated in thermosensitive fluorescent liposomes for hyperthermia treatment of lung adenocarcinoma

Magnetic hyperthermia (MHT) is in the spotlight of nanomedical research for the treatment of cancer employing magnetic iron oxide nanoparticles and their intrinsic capability for heat dissipation under an alternating magnetic field (AMF). Herein we focus on the synthesis of iron oxide nanoflowers (Nfs) of different sizes (15 and 35Â nm) and coatings (bare, citrate, and Rhodamine B) while comparing their physicochemical and magnetothermal properties. We encapsulated colloidally stable citrate coated Nfs, of both sizes, in thermosensitive liposomes via extrusion, and RhB was loaded in the lipid bilayer. All formulations proved hemocompatible and cytocompatible. We found that 35Â nm Nfs, at lower concentrations than 15Â nm Nfs, served better as nanoheaters for magnetic hyperthermia applications. In vitro, magnetic hyperthermia results showed promising therapeutic and imaging potential for RhB loaded magnetoliposomes containing 35Â nm Nfs against LLC and CULA cell lines of lung adenocarcinoma.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Lipid metabolism dysfunction induced by age-dependent DNA methylation accelerates aging

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 162 (2022) Cite this article. Epigenetic alterations and metabolic dysfunction are two hallmarks of aging. However, the mechanism of how their interaction regulates aging, particularly in mammals, remains largely unknown. Here we show ELOVL fatty acid elongase 2 (Elovl2), a gene whose epigenetic alterations are most highly correlated with age prediction, contributes to aging by regulating lipid metabolism. We applied artificial intelligence to predict the protein structure of ELOVL2 and the interaction with its substrate. Impaired Elovl2 function disturbs lipid synthesis with increased endoplasmic reticulum stress and mitochondrial dysfunction, leading to key aging phenotypes at both cellular and physiological level. Furthermore, restoration of mitochondrial activity can rescue age-related macular degeneration (AMD) phenotypes induced by Elovl2 deficiency in human retinal pigmental epithelial (RPE) cells; this indicates a conservative mechanism in both human and mouse. Taken together, we revealed an epigenetic-metabolism axis contributing to aging and illustrate the power of an AI-based approach in structure-function studies.
SCIENCE

