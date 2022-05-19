Ship attacked off Yemen's Hodeidah - UKMTO

May 19 (Reuters) - A shipping vessel has been attacked 34 nautical miles (63 km) south west of Yemen's Hodeidah, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Organisation (UKMTO) reported on its website on Thursday, adding that an investigation is ongoing.

A U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet spokesperson told Reuters the navy is aware of an incident in the Red Sea.

Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Writing by Alaa Swilam; editing by John Stonestreet and Toby Chopra

