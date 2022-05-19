ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ship attacked off Yemen's Hodeidah - UKMTO

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

May 19 (Reuters) - A shipping vessel has been attacked 34 nautical miles (63 km) south west of Yemen's Hodeidah, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Organisation (UKMTO) reported on its website on Thursday, adding that an investigation is ongoing.

A U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet spokesperson told Reuters the navy is aware of an incident in the Red Sea.

Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Writing by Alaa Swilam; editing by John Stonestreet and Toby Chopra

Related
Reuters

Israel confirms first monkeypox case

JERUSALEM, May 21 (Reuters) - Israel on Saturday reported its first confirmed case of monkeypox, which officials expected would be contained. The case is a man in his 30s who had returned from a trip in western Europe, according to the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center - Ichilov, where he is quarantined and in mild condition.
The Guardian

The awful truth is dawning: Putin may win in Ukraine. The result would be catastrophe

The contrast was startling. In New York, António Guterres, the UN secretary general, launched a belated, desperately needed initiative to halt the war in Ukraine. “At this time of great peril and consequence, he [Guterres] would like to discuss urgent steps to bring about peace,” his spokesman said. The UN chief, he revealed, was proposing immediate, in-person talks with Vladimir Putin in Moscow and Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv.
Daily Mail

Australia takes the fight to Russia in Ukraine as video shows nation's prized Bushmasters on the frontlines - and why Putin should be worried

Australia's Bushmaster combat vehicles have been filmed in action by Ukrainian troops defending their homeland against Russia's invasion. Scott Morrison sent 20 of the armoured transport vehicles to Ukraine as part of military support package alongside Western allies. A video posted on Twitter appears to show Ukrainian troops travelling in...
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Russia destroys hangars full of western weapons near Odessa

Russian high-precision missiles have hit a logistics centre at a military airfield near Ukraine’s Odessa which was used to deliver weaponry given to Kiev by the west, the Russian defence ministry said.The ministry said hangars containing unmanned Bayraktar TB2 drones, as well as missile weapons and ammunition from the US and European countries, were destroyed.Odessa governor Maksym Marchenko said a rocket strike had hit the Black Sea port city on Monday evening, causing deaths and injuries.Meanwhile, a Ukrainian fighter in Mariupol has said up to 200 civilians remain trapped inside bunkers in the Azovstal steel works, despite an evacuation...
Daily Mail

The US left $7 billion of military gear - including 78 aircraft, 12,000 Humvees and thousands of air-to-ground weapons - in Afghanistan after Biden's chaotic 2021 withdrawal, according to Pentagon report

A Pentagon report reveals that billions of dollars in weapons and military equipment transferred to the Afghan government was left behind in Afghanistan after the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from the country. In all, about $7 billion worth of hardware remained in the country after the Taliban seized control, according to...
Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

