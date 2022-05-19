ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowville, NY

Lowville Academy FFA stamps trip to National FFA Convention

flackbroadcasting.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOWVILLE- New York recently held its traditional State FFA Convention and students from Lowville Academy’s chapter performed well enough to stamp their ticket to the National Convention. In an update from the chapter, students Colden Pike, Anna...

flackbroadcasting.com

Comments / 0

Related
flackbroadcasting.com

2022 George Capron Memorial Scholarship winners revealed

BOONVILLE- This October will mark three-years already since the North Country lost its warming, comforting and familiar voice - George Capron. The spring following his passing, a scholarship committee in George's name and memory was anchored to select a graduating Adirondack senior pursuing some sort of career in broadcasting, journalism or the media field in general.
BOONVILLE, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Interview: Judelle White begins first full-season as Executive Director at Constable Hall; talks opening day for tours and need for volunteers

CONSTABLEVILLE- Constable Hall has unveiled their new Executive Director as the 2022 tour and events season nears. A native to Boonville, NY, and Adirondack High School Alumna '13, Judelle White says she took on the position in August last-year after someone notified her that the position was up for grabs.
CONSTABLEVILLE, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Lowville American Legion presents over $5,000 to Operation 2nd Chance.

Lowville NY May 23, 2022. The Lowville American Legion presented a check for over $5,000 to Operation 2nd Chance. Wounded Warriors from across the country recently came to Lewis County to participate in a turkey hunt. The money helped fund these combat veterans' transportation costs and more. The Lowville American Legion Family is a prime contributor to Operation 2nd Chance ("Patriotic citizens committed to serving our wounded, injured, and ill veterans")
LOWVILLE, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Oneida County Executive Picente says no to Congressional bid

UTICA- After floating the thought of putting a bid in for Congress, Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente says he has officially ruled that idea out and would like to focus on tackling issues that remain at large locally. “It is vital to me that I serve in a capacity where...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Lowville, NY
State
New York State
flackbroadcasting.com

Congresswoman Stefanik reacts to newly drawn district maps finalized by New York Court

WASHINGTON, D.C.- New York Court Judge Patrick McAllister has approved the latest draft of re-drawn district maps submitted by an appointed expert. North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY-21) provided a statement soon following this development Friday. “While I’m deeply disappointed that I will no longer be serving as the Congressional Representative for Saratoga County, and parts of Jefferson County, I look forward to continuing to earn support from voters to represent the hardworking families, small businesses, farmers, veterans, and seniors in Montgomery, Rensselaer, Schoharie, and Otsego Counties and to continue delivering real results to Upstate New York,” she said.
FORT DRUM, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Lewis and Oneida Counties

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 155 PM EDT SUN MAY 22 2022 SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 261 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NYC007-011-015-017-023-025-049-053-065-067-075-077-097-099-101- 105-107-109-123-230100- /O.NEW.KWNS.SV.A.0261.220522T1755Z-220523T0100Z/ NY . NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BROOME CAYUGA CHEMUNG CHENANGO CORTLAND DELAWARE LEWIS MADISON ONEIDA ONONDAGA OSWEGO OTSEGO SCHUYLER SENECA STEUBEN SULLIVAN TIOGA TOMPKINS YATES.
ONEIDA, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Boonville Man Facing Criminal Contempt Charge in Town of Leyden

TOWN OF LEYDEN-A 33 year old Boonville man was arrested on Saturday for criminal contempt in the Town of Leyden. New York State Police from the Lowville Barracks charged Shawn M. Hutchins with one count of Criminal Contempt in the 2nd Degree-Disobeying Court Order; a Class A misdemeanor. Hutchins was issued an appearance ticket to answer the charge in the Town of Leyden Court at a later date. The incident was listed as pending investigation as of press time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy