LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Cloudy, cool, and wet weather headlines the forecast as we begin the new work week. Areas of rain and possibly some heavy rain will be possible through Wednesday across parts of eastern and southeastern Nebraska. We’ll have to continue to monitor the forecast as a shift in potential rainfall could make the difference of some folks seeing a few tenths of an inch of rain versus an inch or two of rainfall. Temperatures then look to heat up, climbing back above average into the 80s and low 90s by the end of the week and into next weekend.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO