Texas 6, L.A. Angels 5

Click here to read the full article. “As you are all aware, there was another mass shooting today, this time in my hometown of Uvalde, Texas,” Matthew McConaughey wrote in a message posted to social media tonight. The Oscar winner spent the first 12 years of his life in Uvalde, which is about 80 miles west of San Antonio and where today 19 students and 2 adults were massacred in a school shooting. In his missive, McConaughey asked Americans to find common ground, to “renegotiate our wants from our needs.” He laid blame at every American adult’s feet, regardless of party affiliation. “This...

UVALDE, TX ・ 41 MINUTES AGO