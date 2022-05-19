First National Community Bank headlines. About those 90 deadly minutes in Gordon County. Bartow resident the latest local COVID victim; 132 new cases last week. Nearly 3,900 ballots in so far; advance voting ends Friday.
Officers detail 90 deadly minutes in Gordon County: As Bartow deputies chase a drug suspect on I-75, the Chattanooga man blows by a fatal accident scene, is stopped minutes later but not before his truck slams into an ATV, killing a Calhoun man. Jobs:...hometownheadlines.com
Comments / 0