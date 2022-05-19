ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gordon County, GA

First National Community Bank headlines. About those 90 deadly minutes in Gordon County. Bartow resident the latest local COVID victim; 132 new cases last week. Nearly 3,900 ballots in so far; advance voting ends Friday.

By hometownheadlines
hometownheadlines.com
 6 days ago

Officers detail 90 deadly minutes in Gordon County: As Bartow deputies chase a drug suspect on I-75, the Chattanooga man blows by a fatal accident scene, is stopped minutes later but not before his truck slams into an ATV, killing a Calhoun man. Jobs:...

hometownheadlines.com

Comments / 0

Related
hometownheadlines.com

Newsletter: Honors for Al Hodge and Harry Musselwhite; Dr. Leonard Reeves calls it a career. ROC’ing the River District. Big honors for small Rome company. Peaks & Valleys.

That’s our response to news that Al Hodge, the longtime president and chief executive office of the Rome Floyd Chamber and now busy business consultant, is to be honored tonight. Hodge is to receive a commendation from the Consul General of Japan, Kazuyuki Takeuchi, during a noon gathering today. Hodge is known for his broad international ties, especially Japan. He’s chairman emeritus of the Japan-America Society of Georgia and remains on the board of directors in addition to his duties at Hodge Consulting Services.
ROME, GA
hometownheadlines.com

Apparent sweep by local incumbents as primary ‘drama’ fizzles; $130 million education tax will pass. Greene (R), Flowers (D) might have enough votes to skip runoffs. And Floyd’s vote count stalls again.

The drama over the primary — from expected local runoffs in June to a record $130 million extra-penny education tax — was more hype than anything else. Incumbent after incumbent picked up enough votes to earn new terms. All Republicans, they have no Democratic opposition in November. And even the election count in Floyd County was slow yet again despite all the changes; the first results weren’t out until almost 9:30 p.m. As a colleague said: “No changes.”
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

GA State Reps Knight and Mathiak Issue Statement to Make Constituents Aware that Spalding County Elections Board Workers Cleared of Major Allegations

State Representatives David Knight (R-Griffin) and Karen Mathiak (R-Griffin) seek to make constituents aware of the recent consent order between the State Election Board (SEB) and the Spalding County Board of Elections (BOE), which clears Spalding County poll managers and workers from certain allegations of illegal activity and requires the Spalding County BOE to improve its operations for future elections. Reps. Mathiak and Knight issued the following statement:
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
hometownheadlines.com

First National Community Bank headlines. Updates on ‘Spirit Halloween,’ Stranger Things season four; both shot here. Rain, storms possible on election day; strong showing for early voting in Floyd, Bartow. Five graduations in four days in Rome/Floyd.

Rome-shot ‘Spirit Halloween’ plot revealed; Variety shares first photos. Plus: ‘Stranger Things’ season four premieres Friday on Netflix (costarring the Claremont House); 8-minute preview now posted. Rain, maybe a few storms possible during voting on Tuesday; precincts open 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Floyd early vote...
ROME, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bartow, GA
County
Gordon County, GA
City
Loganville, GA
State
Illinois State
Gordon County, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
Gordon County, GA
Coronavirus
City
Coosa, GA
Local
Georgia Coronavirus
City
Rome, GA
City
Cartersville, GA
Local
Georgia Government
hometownheadlines.com

5 COVID patients in Rome hospitals Tuesday, no change.

Rome hospitals update: 5 COVID patients on Tuesday. Atrium Floyd Health: 2 patients, no change. AdventHealth Redmond: 3 patients, no change. Highest since pandemic began: 221 on Sept. 10, 2021. Lowest since pandemic began: 2 on June 1, 2020, and on May 16, 2022. The latest report from the CDC’s...
ROME, GA
wrganews.com

Drowning Reported on Lake Allatoona in Bartow

(Via WBHF Radio) Just after 11:00 p.m. on May 23rd, 2022, Georgia DNR Game Wardens responded to a drowning near the Main Street Grocery & Bait on Allatoona Lake in Bartow County. A 40-year-old male was fishing and decided to swim. Witnesses on the scene stated that the victim started...
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Kemp responds to Abrams’ ‘Georgia the worst state’ comment. She claims he didn't disprove her point

ATLANTA — Stacey Abrams, who is poised to claim the Democrats’ nomination for governor of Georgia on Tuesday, told 11Alive Monday that her phrasing over the weekend, in which she said Georgia is “the worst state in the country to live,” was “inartful,” but that her point, which she made immediately after she said that, is valid — that Georgia has many infamous “worsts” and she aims to fix them.
GEORGIA STATE
wrganews.com

Skydiver dies Sunday in Polk County

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the death of a woman who died while skydiving Sunday in Polk County. According to Polk County Coroner Norman Smith, the 26-year-old female fell to her death near Skydive Spaceland Atlanta located on Grady Road near Rockmart. We hope to have more information once...
POLK COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Ballots#Atv#Chamber#Soccer Academy#Berry Softball#Ncaa Division Iii#Bethel U Rome Braves#Ironbirds
hometownheadlines.com

Buzz: Groundbreaking today for amphitheater planned at Rome library. Amerman named Anna K. Davie principal; Tucker new CTAE director. Floyd Schools transfer period opens June 1.

The Floyd County Board of Commissioners, Rome Area Council for the Arts and the Floyd County Library Board plan a groundbreaking at 3 p.m. on Tuesday for the Chuck Sennett III Amphitheater which will be located on the property of the Floyd County Library between the river and the trail.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
hometownheadlines.com

Ahead of the Headlines: Floyd School Board meets Monday morning; Rome board, Monday evening. City, county commissions meet. 13th Annual Fairview School barbecue is Friday.

Floyd County’s Board of Education will hold a called meeting at 7:30 a.m. Monday in the main office. At the beginning of the meeting, the board will discuss the millage rate and then go into a closed meeting to discuss personnel, property and pending litigation. State law allows — but does not require — governments to go behind closed doors to discuss personnel, litigation and real estate issues.
ROME, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
hometownheadlines.com

Coroner: 26-year-old Roswell woman dies in skydiving accident in Rockmart Sunday; was believed to be her first solo training jump.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a skydiving accident Sunday in Polk County that killed a 26-year-old Roswell woman, according to Coroner Norman Smith. The accident happened at Skydive Spaceland Atlanta at 1195 Grady Road in Rockmart, Smith says. The woman’s name is not being released as the FAA is in charge of the investigation; we have notes into the FAA for more. Polk County also is home to Skydive the Farm.
ROCKMART, GA
hometownheadlines.com

First National Community Bank headlines. Police seek suspects in murder of 21-year-old Rome man. State reports more than 850,000 advance/absentee voters. As Unity graduates, Rome, Floyd schools up next.

Investigation continues into the early Saturday murder of a 21-year-old Rome man. At least 5,700 advance/absentee votes in Floyd County; statewide total at 857,401. Tuesday: Polls open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Please see our sample ballots, precincts locations. Graduations: Unity Christian School’s Class of ’22 celebrates Saturday morning. Rome, Floyd schools...
CBS 46

Georgia House candidate finds racial slur on campaign sign

Wake Up Atlanta 5:30 a.m. Church holds first Sunday service after pastor’s murder. Bed giveaway for families in need held at Southlake Mall. Bed giveaway for families in need held at Southlake Mall. Community gathers to remember DeKalb County father who was shot and killed. Updated: May. 21, 2022...
ATLANTA, GA
hometownheadlines.com

Graduations: Pepperell on Wednesday, Armuchee on Thursday, Coosa on Friday, Model and Rome on Saturday morning. Gordon County Schools move indoors because of the weather forecast.

Five graduations in four days are on tap this week with most schools graduating from their respective football stadiums (weather permitting). The schedule as of this morning; you can track the weather forecast here. The schedule for Floyd County’s high schools:. Wednesday: Pepperell at 7:30 p.m. at Dragon Stadium.
ROME, GA
WGAU

Lake Hartwell crash victim identified

We have today the name of the Cherokee County teenager who was killed in a weekend boating accident on Lake Hartwell: the Hart County Coroner’s Office says Eric Beasley was 17 years old, from Canton. The Hart County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, investigating the...
CANTON, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Election Results | Georgia governor primary

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has defeated his Donald Trump-backed challenger David Perdue in the GOP primary. This victory sets up another general election race against Democrat Stacey Abrams, who was unopposed in her primary. Georgians headed to the polls on Tuesday, May 24, for primary voting that...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy