Pro-Choice Demonstrators Turn Out by the Thousands

The San Antonio City Council passed a police contract that has some positive changes but does not go far enough. After over 70,000 voters said they were sick of the San Antonio Police Officers Association (SAPOA) keeping bad cops on the force, a few cracks have shown up after successful lawsuits by attorneys Edward Pina, Thomas J. Henry, and others. The Jesse Aguirre Case has been settled (the George Floyd case of San Antonio), and the Antroine Scott case for 450,000 dollars. According to KSAT 12 News,” In the new deal, an arbitrator can only overturn an indefinite suspension if the chief fails to establish that the conduct was either bad enough that keeping them on would be detrimental to the department, or that ‘law and sound community expectations’ would see as good reason to fire them.”’ Additionally, the SAPD Chief now has a longer window to bad cops, and allows the chief to include any prior discipline related to the bad conduct. However, there was no change in the ability for citizens to subpoena cops that violate rules and the law.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO