Austin, TX

Pro-Choice Demonstrators Turn Out by the Thousands

By Hannah Uebele
Austin Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo days after Austin high school students staged walkouts across the city to champion abortion rights, activists gathered by the thousands last weekend in Downtown Austin, with two separate rallies on Saturday, May 14 – part of the escalating pattern of protest that has followed the May 3 leak of the...

Roger Jasso
4d ago

. Many of us are more concerned, If Roe v Wade is reversed, alot more unwanted babies suffering from all kinds of abuses and alot more unwanted children would be overflowing in the foster homes! Alot more of them will not be adopted! Ohhh my gawd, without LOVE is worse than the abortion!!

The 74

A Cry for Help from Teen Boys in Austin is Answered

Life lines in Austin: Combatting the teen mental health crisis — After two years of fear and isolation among teens across the country, suicide attempts among adolescents are up along with substance abuse rates. Anger and despair are palpable in middle and high school hallways, students say, as the pandemic’s youth mental health crisis rages. […]
‘…ONE OF THE MOST SAVAGE ACTS BY SAPD…’

The San Antonio City Council passed a police contract that has some positive changes but does not go far enough. After over 70,000 voters said they were sick of the San Antonio Police Officers Association (SAPOA) keeping bad cops on the force, a few cracks have shown up after successful lawsuits by attorneys Edward Pina, Thomas J. Henry, and others. The Jesse Aguirre Case has been settled (the George Floyd case of San Antonio), and the Antroine Scott case for 450,000 dollars. According to KSAT 12 News,” In the new deal, an arbitrator can only overturn an indefinite suspension if the chief fails to establish that the conduct was either bad enough that keeping them on would be detrimental to the department, or that ‘law and sound community expectations’ would see as good reason to fire them.”’ Additionally, the SAPD Chief now has a longer window to bad cops, and allows the chief to include any prior discipline related to the bad conduct. However, there was no change in the ability for citizens to subpoena cops that violate rules and the law.
