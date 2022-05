LANSING (AP) — The Michigan Department of Corrections has denied parole for a convicted serial killer who confessed to killing four women in the Lansing area in the 1970s. Don Miller, 67, will next be eligible for parole Aug. 29, 2027, the Eaton County prosecutor's office said last Friday in a release. The office said it was notified last Thursday that Miller had been denied parole.

LANSING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO