AG Dana Nessel receives LACASA Changemaker Award

Scott Hershovitz is the Thomas G. and Mabel Long Professor of Law, a professor of philosophy, and director of the University of Michigan’s Law and Ethics Program. He also is an editor of the journal Legal Theory. Hershovitz is interested in philosophical questions related to law. He also writes about tort law, focusing on the ways that damages do (and don’t) right wrongs. Recently he published Nasty, Brutish, and Short: Adventures in Philosophy with My Kids (Penguin Press, 2022), which he describes as “an irreverent introduction to philosophy—and a plea to see kids as the serious thinkers they are.”

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO