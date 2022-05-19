ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

AG Dana Nessel receives LACASA Changemaker Award

legalnews.com
 6 days ago

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel was presented with LACASA’s Changemaker Award during her visit to the agency on April 27. “I greatly appreciate this recognition and accept it on behalf...

legalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
legalnews.com

Michigan expands state's victims fund, increases payouts

LANSING (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed expansions to Michigan's crime victim compensation fund, which ranks worst in the nation for application rates, according to the Alliance for Safety and Justice. Hurdles in the state’s laws for victims and their families to apply for the crime victim compensation...
MICHIGAN STATE
legalnews.com

Court seeks more from Whitmer about abortion ban challenge

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court said last Friday it wants more information from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer about her request to erase a state abortion ban from decades ago. The court wants five points addressed, including whether it needs to immediately get involved, especially after a judge at...
DETROIT, MI
legalnews.com

Nessel joins bipartisan coalition defending affordable drug prices

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined a bipartisan, nationwide coalition of attorneys general in two amicus briefs defending affordable drug prices before the United States Courts of Appeals for the Third Circuit and the District of Columbia. The briefs defend the actions of the U.S. Department of Health and Human...
MICHIGAN STATE
legalnews.com

Daily Briefs

‘Path to a Diverse Jury Panel’ focus of webinar June 1. The National Center for State Courts will present the webinar on “The Path to a Diverse Jury Panel” on Wednesday, June 1, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. via Zoom. Getting juries to reflect the nation’s diverse...
WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
legalnews.com

Michigan law professor publishes philosophy book

Scott Hershovitz is the Thomas G. and Mabel Long Professor of Law, a professor of philosophy, and director of the University of Michigan’s Law and Ethics Program. He also is an editor of the journal Legal Theory. Hershovitz is interested in philosophical questions related to law. He also writes about tort law, focusing on the ways that damages do (and don’t) right wrongs. Recently he published Nasty, Brutish, and Short: Adventures in Philosophy with My Kids (Penguin Press, 2022), which he describes as “an irreverent introduction to philosophy—and a plea to see kids as the serious thinkers they are.”
MICHIGAN STATE
legalnews.com

Court Digest

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal judge in California dismissed a securities fraud and defamation lawsuit filed by a Tesla investor against CEO Elon Musk, one of Musk’s a supporters and Tesla. In an order filed Thursday, Judge James Donato threw out the lawsuit by the investor, Aaron...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy