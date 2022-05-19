Legals for May, 19 2022

CITY OF BONNERS FERRY PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT CITY SURPLUS EQUIPMENT-SEALED BID AUCTION The City of Bonners Ferry is disposing of several items by sealed bid due by May 25, 2022, by 3:00pm. The vehicles and items will be displayed at the city utility yard at 6362 Washington Street from May 23-25,...
Mr. and Mrs. Henry Gabel (Betsy Nieman) of Boise chose the beauty of the Lake Pend Oreille country for their recent wedding. The ceremony was planned for Samowen Beach but due to inclement weather, was held in the Ross Hall garden in Sandpoint. Attending the couple were the bride’s sister, Marty, and Ross Hall. Gabel, who was raised at Hope, the son of Mrs. Hazel Gabel, is the photographer for the Idaho Daily Statesman and teaches at Boise State College. He worked several years at the Ross Hall Studio.
Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Deputies, Bonner County EMS and Selkirk Fire responded for a citizen assist in the 453000 block of Highway 95 in Athol at 5:41 a.m.
Buz (Plumis) Walter Moore Jr. died peacefully on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at the age of 60 in Sandpoint, Idaho, with his loving family by his side. Buz was born December 15, 1961, in Missoula, Montana, to Dorothy Marie (Goodman) Moore and Buz (Plumis) Walter Moore Sr. Shortly after his birth, the family moved to Alaska where Buz spent his childhood living an adventurous life all over the state. He loved to tell stories of hunting, fishing and running trap-lines in his youth. Buz also learned the value of hard work at a young age, working for the family logging business, he attended school up to the eighth grade, after which he went to work full time. His work ethic was unprecedented and is instilled in his family.
COEUR d’ALENE — The day before demolition began at the former Black Sheep Sporting Goods building on Monday, firefighters were cutting through the roof and smashing through walls. It could save lives, including their own. “This will either make or break a fire,” said Selkirk Fire, Rescue &...
SANDPOINT — A Sandpoint man was acquitted of two counts of sexual assault by a Bonner County jury this week. Jesse Samuel Hines, 34, was acquitted on a count of child sexual abuse and a count of lewd conduct on Thursday following 18 minutes of deliberation by the jury.
On Friday April 8, about 11:45 a.m., my wife and I were on our way to play in a bridge tournament. As we neared the Hoot Owl cafe going south we were hit by a Dodge Ram truck and my wife Mae was injured. The reason for this letter is...
Beverly Lorraine (Irwin) Riggin, 90, passed away peacefully with her family around her on May 12, 2022, at Millwood Heritage Adult Family Home where she resided. Beverly was born to the late Nelson Amil Irwin and Ella Jane (Socia) (Irwin) Koss on Aug. 3, 1931 in Mt. Clemens, Michigan. Growing up in a large family, singing and dancing with her siblings filled her memories.
SANDPOINT — With the end of May in sight, it's finally time to think about the garden. Lake Pend Oreille High School's greenhouse has lots of flowers and veggies to get your garden and yard ready for summer. Stop by any time during the day 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. or make special arrangements.
Our family moved to Sandpoint in 1975, and I was a business owner here for over 28 years, so we have paid our share of taxes. Starting March 20th 1997 our current home less than three years old was involved in a landslide. We were front page news on March 21, 1997, in theBonner County Daily Bee, and on Q6 News.
The North Idaho College board of trustees will meet Wednesday, May 25, at 6 p.m. in the Edminster Student Union, Lake Coeur d’Alene Room on the college’s main campus in Coeur d’Alene. This will be the first regular meeting of the NIC board since three new trustees...
SANDPOINT — A Clark Fork man is awaiting sentencing in a drawn-out court case involving multiple charges of possession of a controlled substance, eluding law enforcement, and more. The Aug. 12, 2020, case involving Ryan Allen Denny, 42, began when he led Bonner County Sheriff’s Deputy Garrett Johnson on...
Although Jack DeBaun is consistently wrong, at least he is consistent. In his letter of March 31, he cites several examples of junk science which he properly claims defy common sense. Indeed they do. That is because they are junk science. The idea that an electron can be in two different places at the same time is preposterous and has been soundly debunked by Heisenberg’s Principle. The idea that time travels slower in outer space is total idiocy, just as the notion that measuring sticks are shorter when moving faster. Complete nonsense. The reason these notions defy common sense is because they are complete nonsense.
Monday night at the Elks Golf Course returned to the green on Monday, May 16. AJ’s Bowling is currently in first place with 28 and a half points. The bowling establishment is currently holding a slim four-point lead with Lunsford Construction right behind them with 24.5 points. WhiteTail Handyman...
Three Sandpoint middle school track athletes broke school records at its district meet at Sandpoint Middle School on May 12. Callahan Waters was early to the record shattering performances. He broke the school record in the 1600 meters on Wednesday, May 4. He finished the mile with a time of...
BOISE — Tyler Korn and Cayden Kindred fell in their semi-finals match at the Class 4A Idaho state tennis tournament against Bonneville’s Dawson Belnap and Jamison Lemon 6-2, 6-4 at the Boise Racquet Club. “That was the match of the day,” Sandpoint tennis coach Kent Anderson said. “Cayden...
The Sandpoint baseball team ended its 2022 campaign by winning the consolation championship at the Class 4A Idaho state baseball tournament. During the run, the Bulldogs also won its first game at the state tournament since 2007. “I’m so proud of these guys,” Sandpoint baseball coach Chase Tigert said. “It’s...
