Village Camp, a new concept in RV resorts, is being launched with the development of resort communities near Lake Tahoe, California, and Flagstaff, Arizona. Developed by Roberts Resorts, Village Camp will be an upscale outdoor resort company that combines oversized RV sites with luxury adventure cabins that can be rented or purchased as private getaway cabins.

FLAGSTAFF, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO