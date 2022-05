ATLANTA – Hotel owner, operator, and developer Hotel Equities announced the appointment of Amber Edwards as the new General Manager of The Hamilton, a Curio Collection by Hilton hotel in Alpharetta, GA. The boutique hotel is located in the heart of downtown Alpharetta and boasts a marvelous railroad-themed interior as a homage to the city’s rich transportation history. Amber reports directly to Peter Tziahanas, Sr. VP of Operations for Hotel Equities.

