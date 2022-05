CIIS’ 54th Commencement Ceremony was a truly special and unique rite of passage for the class of 2022. For the third year in a row, the university hosted the ceremony virtually to include our online and distance learners. Additionally, for the first time since 2019, graduates and their families were invited to celebrate in-person with a watch party and reception at the CIIS Mission campus.

