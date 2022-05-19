ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

LIGO Seminar

caltech.edu
 6 days ago

Low-latency detection of gravitational-wave signals with GstLAL. The GstLAL search pipeline has been instrumental in low-latency identification of gravitational-wave signals since the first observing run of LIGO-Virgo. This pipeline...

www.caltech.edu

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy