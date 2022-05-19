ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Cytoskeleton grows p62 condensates for autophagy

By Nobuo N. Noda
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou have full access to this article via your institution. p62 body, a representative selective cargo for autophagy, is known to be formedÂ via liquid"“liquid phase separation, but its spatiotemporal regulation remainsÂ largely unknown. In a recent paper published in Cell Research , Feng et al. show that branched actin filaments...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Gastric cancer biomarker analysis in patients treated with different adjuvant chemotherapy regimens within SAMIT, a phase III randomized controlled trial

Biomarkers for selecting gastric cancer (GC) patients likely to benefit from sequential paclitaxel treatment followed by fluorinated-pyrimidine-based adjuvant chemotherapy (sequential paclitaxel) were investigated using tissue samples of patients recruited into SAMIT, a phase III randomized controlled trial. Total RNA was extracted from 556 GC resection samples. The expression of 105 genes was quantified using real-time PCR. Genes predicting the benefit of sequential paclitaxel on overall survival, disease-free survival, and cumulative incidence of relapse were identified based on the ranking of p-values associated with the interaction between the biomarker and sequential paclitaxel or monotherapy groups. Low VSNL1 and CD44 expression predicted the benefit of sequential paclitaxel treatment for all three endpoints. Patients with combined low expression of both genes benefitted most from sequential paclitaxel therapy (hazard ratio"‰="‰0.48 [95% confidence interval, 0.30"“0.78]; p"‰<"‰0.01; interaction p-value"‰<"‰0.01). This is the first study to identify VSNL1 and CD44 RNA expression levels as biomarkers for selecting GC patients that are likely to benefit from sequential paclitaxel treatment followed by fluorinated-pyrimidine-based adjuvant chemotherapy. Our findings may facilitate clinical trials on biomarker-oriented postoperative adjuvant chemotherapy for patients with locally advanced GC.
CANCER
Nature.com

Cataract surgery in patients with Fuchs' dystrophy and corneal decompensation indicated for Descemet's membrane endothelial keratoplasty

The availability of corneal donor tissue is limited in most developing countries. This study evaluated whether patients with coexisting cataract and Fuchs' dystrophy with corneal decompensation awaiting Descemet's membrane endothelial keratoplasty (DMEK) benefited from phacoemulsification. This is a retrospective case"“control study which included patients with Fuchs' dystrophy and evidence of corneal decompensation awaiting DMEK. Best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) and central corneal thickness (CCT) were documented at baseline (pre-cataract surgery in the case group, or at the time of transplantation registry in the control group), 1-month and pre-DMEK. A total of 16 phakic patients with visually significant cataracts had cataract surgery during the study period, and 15 pseudophakic patients were included as controls. There was no significant difference with regard to BCVA at baseline, 1-month or pre-DMEK between the case and control groups. Similarly, no significant difference in CCT was found at baseline, 1-month or pre-DMEK. In the case group, 4 patients with improved visual acuity post-cataract surgery chose to defer DMEK. After stratification, statistical analysis showed significantly better BCVA in the deferred group (n"‰="‰4) at 1-month post-cataract surgery, compared to the DMEK group (n"‰="‰12) (0.21"‰Â±"‰0.21 vs. 0.86"‰Â±"‰0.29 LogMAR, P"‰="‰0.004). The other parameters, including baseline BCVA and CCT at any time point documented, were not statistically different. In conclusion, in patients with Fuchs' dystrophy and decompensated corneas awaiting transplantation, phacoemulsification did not lead to significant increase of corneal thickness nor deterioration of visual acuity. A few patients achieved satisfactory vision after cataract surgery and deferred endothelial keratoplasty.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Effective hole conductivity in nitrogen-doped CVD-graphene by singlet oxygen treatment under photoactivation conditions

Nitrogen substitutional doping in the Ï€-basal plane of graphene has been used to modulate the material properties and in particular the transition from hole to electron conduction, thus enlarging the field of potential applications. Depending on the doping procedure, nitrogen moieties mainly include graphitic-N, combined with pyrrolic-N and pyridinic-N. However, pyridine and pyrrole configurations of nitrogen are predominantly introduced in monolayer graphene:N lattice as prepared by CVD. In this study, we investigate the possibility of employing pyridinic-nitrogen as a reactive site as well as activate a reactive center at the adjacent carbon atoms in the functionalized C"“N bonds, for additional post reaction like oxidation. Furthermore, the photocatalytic activity of the graphene:N surface in the production of singlet oxygen (1O2) is fully exploited for the oxidation of the graphene basal plane with the formation of pyridine N-oxide and pyridone structures, both having zwitterion forms with a strong p-doping effect. A sheet resistance value as low as 100 Î©/â–¡ is reported for a 3-layer stacked graphene:N film.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Expression of ferroptosis-related gene correlates with immune microenvironment and predicts prognosis in gastric cancer

The study is to explore the role of ferroptosis-related genes (FRGs) in the occurrence and development of gastric cancer (GC), and to construct a new prognosis signature to predict the prognosis in GC. Clinical information and corresponding RNA data of GC patients were downloaded from TCGA and GEO databases. Consensus clustering was performed to identify new molecular subgroups. ESTIMATE, CIBERSORT, McpCounter and TIMER algorithm were used to analyze the infiltration of immune cells in two molecular subgroups. LASSO algorithm and multivariate Cox analysis were used to construct a prognostic risk signature. Functional analysis was conducted to elucidate the underlying mechanisms. Finally, the FRPGs were verified by Quantitative Real-Time PCR. We obtained 16 FRGs and divided GC patients into two subgroups by consistent clustering. Cluster C1 with a higher abundance of immune cell infiltration but lower probability in response to immunotherapy, it was reasonable to speculate that Cluster C1 was in accordance with the immune rejection type. Functional analysis showed that the biological process of DEGs in training cohort mainly included immune globulin, and human immune response mediated by circulating immune globulin. GSEA analysis showed that compared with Cluster C2, Cluster C1 showed lower expression in lipid metabolism. The nomogram combined with risk signature and clinical features can accurately predict the prognosis of GC patients. We identified two molecular subtypes, Clusters C1 and C2. In Cluster C1, patients with poor prognosis present with a hyperimmune status and low lipid metabolism, and we speculate that Cluster C1 was in accordance with the immune rejection type. The risk model based on FRPGs can accurately predict the prognosis of GC. These results indicated that ferroptosis is associated with TIME, and deserved considerable attention in determining immunotherapy treatment strategy for GC patients.
CANCER
#Cytoskeleton#Condensate#Autophagy#Chemistry#Cell Research#Liquid#Llps#Nucleoplasm
Nature.com

Correction: Targeted Tshz3 deletion in corticostriatal circuit components segregates core autistic behaviors

Correction to: Translational Psychiatry https://doi.org/10.1038/s41398-022-01865-6, published online 15 March 2022. The original version of this article unfortunately contained a mistake. The figure legends of the supplemental figures were missing. The missing legends can be found below. The original article has been correct. Fig. S1. TSHZ3 expression in interneurons and glial...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
The Independent

Japan scrambles jets as warplanes from Russia and China approach airspace during Quad summit

Japan says it scrambled fighter jets on Tuesday to respond to the approach of Russian and Chinese warplanes near its airspace, in what Tokyo called a “provocation” as it hosts a meeting of world leaders including Joe Biden.Addressing a virtual press conference, Japanese defence minister Nobuo Kishi said that the move by Beijing and Moscow was likely planned to coincide with Japan’s hosting of the Quad meeting with its allies the US, Australia and India. Tokyo is hosting its first ever informal gathering of Quad nations, which has seen leaders of all four nations — Fumio Kishida, Joe Biden, Anthony...
WORLD
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Primary intradural extramedullary spinal Burkitt's lymphoma mimicking a nerve sheath tumor: a case report

Spinal involvement in lymphomas is often associated with advanced disease. Primary spinal non-Hodgkin's lymphoma is a rare entity. A 47-year-old male presented with a history of neck pain followed by progressive quadriparesis and bowel bladder involvement over a 5-month period. The magnetic resonance imaging was suggestive of an intradural extramedullary lesion at the C1"“C2 vertebra level. A surgical excision was done and the histopathology revealed atypical lymphoid cells, which are immunopositive for CD45, CD20, MUM-1, and BCL6, while negative for BCL2, EBV (LMP-1 and CISH), Cyclin D1 and confirmed the diagnosis of Burkitt's lymphoma. The patient received chemotherapy in the form of CODOX-M/IVAC (cyclophosphamide, vincristine, doxorubicin, high-dose methotrexate/ifosfamide, etoposide, high-dose cytarabine) regimen. Primary spinal intradural extramedullary Burkitt's lymphoma is a rare diagnosis that may often be difficult to differentiate radiologically from other causes of intradural extramedullary lesions. A thorough histological examination is warranted in such cases.
CANCER
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
scitechdaily.com

mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines – Like Pfizer and Moderna – Work Better Against Variants of Concern

A comparison of four COVID-19 vaccinations shows that messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines — Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna — perform better against the World Health Organization (WHO)’s variants of concern (VOCs) than viral vector vaccines — AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson (J&J)/Janssen. Although they all effectively prevent severe disease by VOCs, the research, publishingtoday (May 17th, 2022) in the open access journal PLOS Medicine, suggests that people receiving a viral vector vaccine are more vulnerable to infection by new variants.
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

A new treatment reduces inflammation in multiple sclerosis mice models

A team led by the Institut de Neurociències at the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (INc-UAB) managed to reduce chronic inflammation associated with multiple sclerosis in mice thanks to the administration of a type of lipid that mediates inflammation. The team found that these types of mediator substances, responsible for resolving the inflammatory process when it is no longer beneficial, are minimized in people with multiple sclerosis as well as in animal models of the disease. The use of these mediators could become a good strategy for the treatment of this autoimmune disease.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Evaluation of different types of face masks to limit the spread of SARS-CoV-2: a modeling study

We expanded a published mathematical model of SARS-CoV-2 transmission with complex, age-structured transmission and with laboratory-derived source and wearer protection efficacy estimates for a variety of face masks to estimate their impact on COVID-19 incidence and related mortality in the United States. The model was also improved to allow realistic age-structured transmission with a pre-specified R0 of transmission, and to include more compartments and parameters, e.g. for groups such as detected and undetected asymptomatic infectious cases who mask up at different rates. When masks are used at typically-observed population rates of 80% for those"‰â‰¥"‰65Â years and 60% for those"‰<"‰65Â years, face masks are associated with 69% (cloth) to 78% (medical procedure mask) reductions in cumulative COVID-19 infections and 82% (cloth) to 87% (medical procedure mask) reductions in related deaths over a 6-month timeline in the model, assuming a basic reproductive number of 2.5. If cloth or medical procedure masks' source control and wearer protection efficacies are boosted about 30% each to 84% and 60% by cloth over medical procedure masking, fitters, or braces, the COVID-19 basic reproductive number of 2.5 could be reduced to an effective reproductive number"‰â‰¤"‰1.0, and from 6.0 to 2.3 for a variant of concern similar to delta (B.1.617.2). For variants of concern similar to omicron (B.1.1.529) or the sub-lineage BA.2, modeled reductions in effective reproduction number due to similar high quality, high prevalence mask wearing is more modest (to 3.9 and 5.0 from an R0"‰="‰10.0 and 13.0, respectively). None-the-less, the ratio of incident risk for masked vs. non-masked populations still shows a benefit of wearing masks even with the higher R0 variants.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Local Nanoscale Phase Impurities are Degradation Sites in Halide Perovskites

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Understanding the nanoscopic chemical and structural changes that drive...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Simultaneous dyeing and antibacterial finishing of polypropylene using vinyl sulfone dye under supercritical carbon dioxide

Polypropylene fibres are difficult to dye using commonly used techniques due to the high crystallinity and non-polar aliphatic structure, that lack reactive places for dyes in the molecule. Dyeing PP fabric in scCO2 with antibacterial dyes merged the dyeing and finishing methods, resulting in a more productive technique in terms of water and energy consumption. Unmodified polypropylene fabric was dyed with 4-[2-[4-(ethenylsulphonyl)phenyl]diazenyl]-N,N-diethylbenzenamine antibacterial dye under scCO2 medium. The influences of scCO2 working parameters, such as dye concentration, pressure, dyeing time, and temperature, on fabric dye absorption expressed as color strength were studied. The color strength (K/S) was measured as well as CIELAB color parameters. The results were compared with its water dyeing analogue and it was observed that color strength as well as color depth (L) of the samples dyed in scCO2 were noticeably better than its water counterpart. In both scCO2 and water, the fastness properties (washing, rubbing, and light) of the dyed samples were excellent. Antibacterial activity of the dyed polypropylene sample in scCO2 was estimated and the results indicated good antibacterial efficiency.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Nature.com

Author Correction: Modelling ciliopathy phenotypes in human tissues derived from pluripotent stem cells with genetically ablated cilia

Correction to: Nature Biomedical Engineering https://doi.org/10.1038/s41551-022-00880-8, published online 27 April 2022. In the version of this Article initially published, there was an error in the Acknowledgements, where NIH award UG3TR003288 was instead listed as UG3TR000504. The grant number has been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

GSDMEa-mediated pyroptosis is bi-directionally regulated by caspase and required for effective bacterial clearance in teleost

Gasdermin (GSDM) is a family of pore-forming proteins that, after cleavage by caspase (CASP), induce a type of programmed necrotic cell death called pyroptosis. Gasdermin E (GSDME) is the only pyroptosis-inducing member of the GSDM family existing in teleost. To date, the regulation and function of teleost GSDME in response to bacterial infection remain elusive. In this study, we observed activation of GSDME, as well as multiple CASPs, in turbot Scophthalmus maximus during the infection of the bacterial pathogen Vibrio harveyi. Turbot has two GSDME orthologs named SmGSDMEa and SmGSDMEb. We found that SmGSDMEa was specifically cleaved by turbot CASP (SmCASP) 3/7 and SmCASP6, which produced two different N-terminal (NT) fragments. Only the NT fragment produced by SmCASP3/7 cleavage was able to induce pyroptosis. Ectopically expressed SmCASP3/7 activated SmGSDMEa, resulting in pyroptotic cell death. In contrast, SmCASP6 inactivated SmGSDMEa by destructive cleavage of the NT domain, thus nullifying the activation effect of SmCASP3/7. Unlike SmGSDMEa, SmGSDMEb was cleaved by SmCASP8 and unable to induce cell death. V. harveyi infection dramatically promoted the production and activation of SmGSDMEa, but not SmGSDMEb, and caused pyroptosis in turbot. Interference with SmCASP3/7 activity significantly enhanced the invasiveness and lethality of V. harveyi in a turbot infection model. Together, these results revealed a previously unrecognized bi-directional regulation mode of GSDME-mediated pyroptosis, and a functional difference between teleost GSDMEa and GSDMEb in the immune defense against bacterial infection.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Cracking the code review process

What does it entail to perform a code review for Nature Computational Science?. At Nature Computational Science, code is at the heart of all of our papers. For the most part, either the scientific results of a submitted paper are the product of a computational exercise, or a computational method, model, or framework is the main result of the reported research. Thus, perhaps not surprisingly, we see the code as an essential aspect when determining whether a manuscript is suitable for publication with us: for every manuscript that goes to peer review, we do our best to ensure that at least one referee can provide feedback on the corresponding code. Evaluating the code is an important step of the peer-review process, as it reveals not only the extent to which the results are reproducible, but also the level at which the code is complete and reusable. Recently, we shed light on the peer-review process and provided suggestions to aid reviewers in writing constructive and unbiased reviews for Nature Computational Science. Here, we would like to suggest some important aspects to consider when peer reviewing the code for a paper.
COMPUTERS

