Clara “Joyce” Koon

Rebecca J. Westerman, 73, of Marietta, died Friday, May 20, 2022. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 24, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Homes. A private family committal will be held Wednesday at New St. Mary Cemetery.
Ardath Edwin “Art” Casto, 89, of Paden City, W.Va., formerly of Ripley, passed away May 16, 2022 in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown. Visitation, 6-8 p.m. Friday, at Casto Funeral Home, Evans with military honors at 8 p.m. Private burial, Webster Cemetery, Fairplain.
Michael “Mikey” Allan Lightfritz, 41, of Belpre, died May 19, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday May 25, 2022, at the Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre. Visitation will be Tuesday from 6-8 p.m.
Deborah Marie Detterline, 68, of Glenville, WV, passed away May 18, 2022, with the compassionate care of Charleston Area Medical Center. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
PARKERSBURG — Memorial Day programs organized by differing veterans organizations, funeral homes and service groups will be held Memorial Day Weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. In addition to ceremonies and parades, there will also be a couple of special events. * On Monday, a Memorial Day Picnic organized by...
Forrest “Alan” Hupp, 64, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away May 21, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, WV. He was born Dec. 2, 1957, in Parkersburg, WV and was the son of the late Dorothy Conley Hupp and Dale Loren (Patricia Fordyce) Hupp. Alan had worked...
ATHENS, Ohio — A new trail highlighting artistic talents and the flora and fauna of Southeast Ohio will open June 5 in Athens County. An open house for the Mary Beth Art Trail at Gillett Pond will be held from 2-4 p.m. June 5 at the Mary Beth Zak Lohse Preserve located about 2 miles west of Strouds Run State Park on Strouds Run Road east of Athens. While parking is limited, the event will include self-guided tours of the trail, activities, trail snacks and information from the Athens Conservancy.
PARKERSBURG — A Parkersburg man was arrested last week for stealing a car and leading police on a three-county chase. There was indication of other crimes and an escape attempt after he was in custody. Daniel Wayne Mackey, 37, was arraigned Thursday in Wood County Magistrate Court on charges...
PARKERSBURG — WVU Medicine Camden Clark kicked off its annual “100 Miles in 100 Days” Walking Campaign on Monday. The 15-week walking program encourages people at the medical center and throughout the community to walk a mile a day for 100 days to promote better health. “Walking...
PARKERSBURG — Colonial House Senior Living is hoping to transform its hallways into a photo gallery for the next six months and is seeking help from the public. Colonial House is seeking images of animals, local historic buildings, nature/landscapes and smiling faces. Submissions need to be printed on photo paper (no photocopies) in either black and white or color. Size should be 8X10 inches to 11X14 inches and able to be hung by push pins on cork strips. No framing necessary.
PARKERSBURG — The West Virginia University at Parkersburg Veterans Corps will observe Memorial Day in a ceremony 2-3 p.m. Friday, May 27, at the Poorhouse Cemetery on the main campus of the college. Scott Kirby of the Marine Corps League is the keynote speaker. The event will be streamed...
PARKERSBURG — The Kappa Delta Pi international honor society in education at West Virginia University at Parkersburg has partnered with Fairplain Elementary School in Jackson County to provide sensory paths for youth. Sensory paths are guided movements for children to follow and help develop motor skills. According to Stephanie...
PARKERSBURG — Two Wood County residents were arrested and charged recently with possession of drug charges. Justin Kyle Edman, 27, Mineral Wells, and Nakitann Marie Dunn, 30, Parkersburg were arraigned in Wood County Magistrate Court on two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver each.
Two men were arrested after a 23-year-old man was killed Saturday night in Marietta, Marietta Police said today. Isaac Hernandez Diaz, 34, and his brother, Oscar Hernandez Diaz, 41, are accused of killing Abraham Olvera after a physical altercation at an apartment complex on Dale Street. Read Tuesday’s edition of...
UP: To members of Parkersburg High School’s robotics team, who became the first state champions in the Secondary Schools Activities Commission’s robotics championship. “They did very well,” said Steve Reiner, PHS robotics program teacher. “The results are evident.” Indeed, the team was described by PHS math teacher and team guide Bobbi Gelpi as “a good group of smart kids.” It is fantastic to see them gain statewide success in a field that could mean not just high school achievement, but fuel their careers as well.
PARKERSBURG — “It’s not good enough to just know about opportunities,” keynote speaker Dr. Rosemary Thomas told sophomore and junior girls during Monday’s empowerment assembly at Parkersburg High School. “You have to take advantage of them.”. The Parkersburg Woman’s Club held an assembly Monday at...
PARKERSBURG — West Virginia Central Federal Credit Union today will present Discovery World on Market with a $200,000 contribution, officials said Monday. West Virginia Central FCU is partnering to support event sponsorship for the next 10 years with its donation of $200,000, according to Wendy Shriver, executive director of Discovery World.
CHARLESTON — Unlike last season when the Parkersburg High School boys track and field team scored 110 points and won a Class AAA state championship, this year tested the Big Reds’ patience. Despite scoring five points and placing 19th last week at the Class AAA High School State...
