Clara “Joyce” Koon

PARKERSBURG — Colonial House Senior Living is hoping to transform its hallways into a photo gallery for the next six months and is seeking help from the public. Colonial House is seeking images of animals, local historic buildings, nature/landscapes and smiling faces. Submissions need to be printed on photo paper (no photocopies) in either black and white or color. Size should be 8X10 inches to 11X14 inches and able to be hung by push pins on cork strips. No framing necessary.

PARKERSBURG, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO