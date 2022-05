KALAMAZOO, MI – The stakes were raised in Michigan’s high school sports scene last week, as the playoffs began for girls tennis and boys and girls track. Now that tournament time has arrived, each moment takes on more importance, and there were many athletes from around Kalamazoo that rose to the challenge, including runners from Three Rivers, Lawton and Kalamazoo Hackett that won regional titles in four events and a softball player from Mendon that threw a perfect game and hit a grand slam in the same contest.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO