Kelly Monaco

3:57 PM PT -- A spokesperson for Travis Scott tells TMZ .... "This is another blatant, cynical attempt to attack Travis, in this instance for a 3-year-old incident that is deliberately misrepresented. As even the complaint makes clear, this incident was related to a false report of a shooting mid-show, completely unrelated to Travis’s performance. The video shows police were informing Travis that the show was stopped for that reason - because of the false report - and he fully cooperated."
Comments / 0