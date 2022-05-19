UPDATE: 17-year-old identified as shooter arrested in graduation shooting

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (May 19, 2022) – A 17-year-old has been arrested charged with first-degree murder for the fatal shooting following the Riverdale High School graduation held at Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) Wednesday, May 18.

Murfreesboro Police Criminal Investigations Division homicide unit has obtained juvenile petitions for first-degree murder for 17-year-old. Clarksville Police Department officers took him into custody shortly before 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 19.

The deceased victim has been identified as 18-year-old Hasani Brewer.

The other victim is a 17-year-old. His name will not be released. He is in stable condition.

The preliminary investigation shows Brewer and the 17-year-old victim got into an altercation, and the fight spilled over to the tennis court on the MTSU campus next to the Murphy Center. That’s when the shooter opened fire, killing Brewer, and injuring the 17-year-old.

This occurred as people were leaving the graduation.

“This was not a random shooting,” said Public Information Officer Larry Flowers. “The two victims and the shooter knew each other.”

Charges could also be pending for other known individuals. That part of the investigation continues.

“This is a senseless act of violence that never should have occurred,” Flowers said. “We ask the public to join us in sending prayers to the families during this tragic and difficult time.”

MPD is working closely with Middle Tennessee State University, MTSU Police, Rutherford County Schools, Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The investigation remains active.

###

PREVIOUSLY RELEASED:

MURFREESBORO, Tenn.

(May 18, 2022) – One person is dead and another one was injured after a shooting on the Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) campus. The shooting occurred after a high-school graduation on Wednesday, May 18.

“The shooting at Middle Tennessee State University is a tragedy for our community,” said Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Public Information Officer Larry Flowers. “We mourned with the family who lost a loved one and the victim who was injured.”

At approximately 8:51 p.m. MPD officers and MTSU police responded to an area of campus at the corner of Middle Tennessee Blvd. and Greenland Drive and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were located near the tennis court next to the Murphy Center.

One victim is deceased and the other injured and is critical but stable condition.

The shooting occurred as people were leaving a high school graduation being hosted on the campus of MTSU.

MPD Criminal Investigation Division homicide detectives are working closely with Middle Tennessee State University Police, Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, and Tennessee Highway Patrol.

All agencies are continuing their search for a suspect. MPD K9 units were joined by K9s from the sheriff’s office and ran a track of the area. The suspect remains on the run.

Please stay clear of the area and residents in the immediate area are asked to call us at 615 893 2717 if they notice anything suspicious.

We ask for the public’s patience as the investigation is still active.

###