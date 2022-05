With the recent federal approval of COVID-19 booster shots for younger children, anyone 5 and older is now eligible to receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week granted emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech booster for 5- to 11-year-olds who have waited at least five months since their second vaccine dose. The pediatric vaccine is one-third of the dose given to adolescents and adults.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO