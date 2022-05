It has been a long time with no restrooms available for Hillwood Park, but now construction appears close to completion. During Shoreline School District’s construction of the new Einstein Middle School, the City and School District agreed to a temporary construction easement that allowed for materials storage and construction staging in Hillwood Park. In consideration for the School District’s use of the park, the district agreed to rebuild the park’s restroom facility.

SHORELINE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO