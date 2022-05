Every person deserves to achieve the California dream of a quality education and homeownership and the legislature has been hard at work to ensure that our budget reflects those values. The Governor’s May Revise budget proposal is now out and highlights key relief from rising inflation, addresses public safety and homelessness, transforms public education, and combats climate change. The ‘California Blueprint’ also includes $18.1 billion in direct relief to get money back into the pockets of struggling California families and will use much of our surplus to bolster our economy.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO