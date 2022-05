For the past seven days, the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reports 347 new individuals who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 in the Juneau community. This number does not include people who’ve tested positive through a rapid self-test. Hospital impacts are not as significant as they have been in earlier phases of the pandemic; however, the hospital is seeing an increase in patient visits and admissions. COVID-19 data is available at DHSS dashboards.

3 DAYS AGO