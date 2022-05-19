ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Wagatha trial – live: Vardy lawyer claims Rooney should pay ‘substantial damages’

By Holly Bancroft,Matt Mathers and Stuti Mishra
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ApfUZ_0fjBZ4g800

Rebekah Vardy ’s lawyer has said Coleen Rooney should pay a “substantial award of damages” to his client as the Wagatha Christie trial drew to a close.

In his written submission, Hugh Tomlinson said: “The libel was very serious and was published to a huge number of people.”

The barrister added: “The defence has concluded in an aggressive manner, including at the trial, greatly aggravating the damage caused.”

Ms Rooney’s lawyer gave his closing remarks to the High Court on Thursday, saying his client - who was not present due to going on a trip with her children - stood by her Wagatha Christie post “more than ever” at the end of the trial.

This 2019 social media post is at the heart of the trial. In it, Ms Rooney detailed a “sting” operation to try and work out how information from her private Instagram was getting into the hands of The Sun.

She blamed it on Ms Vardy’s account. Ms Vardy denies the allegations and is suing Ms Rooney for libel.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Rebekah Vardy accepts agent could be source of leaks, lawyer says

Rebekah Vardy accepts it is possible that her friend and former agent may have been the source of leaks at the centre of the High Court libel case she has brought against fellow footballer’s wife Colleen Rooney, her barrister has revealed.Hugh Tomlinson QC said Ms Vardy and her agent Caroline Watt occasionally “used the language of leaking”.In a social media post that quickly went viral in October 2019, Coleen Rooney said she had set up a “sting operation” to catch whoever was passing on stories about her to The Sun, and concluded the leaks came from “Rebekah Vardy’s account”.The wife of former England star Wayne Rooney,...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Meghan Markle didn't understand that Diana had to 'work like a dog on humdrum assignments' for the Royal Family before becoming a 'global humanitarian superstar', claims ex-Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown

Meghan Markle didn't understand that Princess Diana had to 'work like a dog' for more than a decade within the Royal Family before becoming a 'global humanitarian superstar', a royal expert has claimed. Appearing on ITV's Lorraine today to discuss her new book The Palace Papers, ex-Vanity Fair editor Tina...
WORLD
The Independent

Resurfaced tweet shows Amber Heard mocking Johnny Depp’s ‘short’ lawyer

An old tweet has resurfaced showing Amber Heard mocking Johnny Depp’s lawyer over his height after he alleged that her claims of domestic violence were a “hoax”.On Tuesday, jurors at the former couple’s multi-million-dollar defamation trial were shown a social media post from Ms Heard dated 26 March 2021 where she replied to a tweet from her ex-husband’s former attorney Adam Waldman.Mr Waldman had tweeted a picture of the actress seeking to discredit her allegations of abuse after a UK court refused Mr Depp the right to appeal his case against The Sun newspaper.Mr Depp had lost his libel lawsuit...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Coleen Rooney
Person
Sting
Person
Rebekah Vardy
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Elon Musk paid nearly half of ex-girlfriend Amber Heard's $1.3M donation to the ACLU despite actress promising to give $3.5M to the civil rights group after her divorce settlement with Johnny Depp

Elon Musk covered nearly half of ex-girlfriend Amber Heard's donation to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) after the actress pledged to give away her multimillion dollar divorce settlement to charity following her split from Johnny Depp. Jurors in Heard and Depp's $100million defamation trial on Thursday heard the actress...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barrister#The High Court#Sun
The Independent

Entertainment lawyer says he believes Amber Heard thought she would benefit from Johnny Depp abuse claims

An entertainment lawyer has said that he assumes that Amber Heard may have thought that bringing up claims of abuse against Johnny Depp could have been a benefit to her. Richard Marks was asked during his testimony if he knew of any actresses whose careers improved after levelling allegations of domestic abuse against men in Hollywood. While Mr Marks said he didn’t know of any, he went on to speculate, “I assume Amber Heard thought her career would get better by bringing this out. I don’t know”. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on Monday 11...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
The Independent

Johnny Depp praises Amber Heard as having ‘the strength of a thousand men’ in text to her mother

Johnny Depp praised Amber Heard for having “the strength of a thousand men” in a text to her mother, the Heard legal team revealed in court. As proceedings in Mr Depp’s defamation trial against Ms Heard resumed on Monday, her attorney Ben Rottenborn said Mr Depp was going into detox for addiction to pain killers when he spoke to Ms Heard’s mother. Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesOn 19 August 2014, Mr Depp wrote: “my dearest Paige, how unbelievably kind and pure your message was. I am beyond thankful to have you in my life. There’s no luckier man on...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

'What a lovely couple': Trump says Amber Heard has arm like baseball pitcher in first comments on Depp trial

Former President Donald Trump made his first comments on the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial, and joked that they appear to be a "lovely couple." He went on to joke that the Aquaman actress has an arm like a baseball pitcher."Has anybody been watching the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard trial? What a lovely couple," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social."First of all, Johnny sued her for writing an article in a tiny 'outlet', that practically nobody read, because he didn't want to get bad publicity. How did that work out? She countersued for $100 million," he...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

662K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy