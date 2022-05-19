ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte FC to Host Chelsea FC This Summer

By TheOlympiaDShow
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6shC_0fjBTZM400

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty


Charlotte FC announced Wednesday that the club will host a game against English Premier League side Chelsea FC. The game will take place on July 20 at the Bank of America Stadium.

“Charlotte is a soccer city and to host Chelsea FC, one of the biggest clubs in the world, for an international friendly this summer is an incredible opportunity to showcase our region as a soccer hotbed,” said Charlotte FC President Joe LaBue.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Charlotte FC (@charlottefc)

The match will be a part of this summer’s FC Series event featuring international matches.

Season-ticket members will have exclusive access to a discounted pre-sale beginning Thursday at 10:00 am.

Read the full story here .

The post Charlotte FC to Host Chelsea FC This Summer appeared first on 105.3 RnB .

The post Charlotte FC to Host Chelsea FC This Summer appeared first on 102.5 The Block .

Comments / 0

Related
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
574K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy