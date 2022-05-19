High schools: Locals compete at state swim and dive meet

Lodi High junior Savana Berry finished eighth in California in the 1-meter diving competition at the CIF State Swimming and Diving Championships last week.

In Thursday’s diving competition, Berry compiled a score of 453.75 to finish eighth. The winner was Avery Giese of Saint Joseph High with 497 points.

Berry was the Sac-Joaquin Section champion in the diving competition.

On Friday, two more local athletes competed in the swim competition — Lodi’s Olivia Stevenson placed 34th in the 200-yard individual medley at 2 minutes, 8.15 seconds, and Liberty Ranch’s Katie Schwartze placed 34th in the 50-yard freestyle at 24.24.

SOFTBALL

SJS playoffs

The 12th-seeded Lodi High softball team exited in the first round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoffs with Tuesday’s 8-0 road loss to No. 5 Granite Bay.

The Flames had just one hit in the game, while allowing 11 Granite Bay hits and committing five errors.

Granite Bay moves on to face No. 4 Roseville, a 6-0 winner over No. 13 Vacaville on Tuesday.

Lodi finished the season with an 11-17 record.

In Division IV, No. 11 Galt High lost 4-3 in the first round to No. 6 Escalon, with the Warriors going scoreless in the last two innings after scoring two in the fifth to make it a one-run game.

Galt finished with a 13-15-1 record, while Escalon advanced to face No. 3 Orestimba in Newman.

No. 5 Liberty Ranch (14-1) had a first-round bye, as did its quarterfinal opponent, No. 4 Ripon. They play today in Ripon.