The California State University system does a poor job of paying non-faculty staff and employees across the 23 campus system, according to a new, independent study. The study, which will be explored in more detail this week during the CSU Board of Trustees meeting, found the system has failed to keep up with institutions nationwide across higher education in staff pay. The system also lacks consistent and updated job classifications, and there is no consistency in how the university system advances or increases individual wages and salaries.

