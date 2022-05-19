ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendocino County, CA

County Notes: Mendocino County Owes Local Ambulance Services Over $2 Million

Cover picture for the articleAt the April 19 Supervisors meeting, the Board was provided with a random collection of “preliminary” budget info which, for the first time, included a summary of the cannabis tax revenues the County has taken in since the County’s permit program was approved by the voters in 2016 with a pair...

The Skunk — Point, Counterpoint

We live in our wonderful community fronting the 2+ miles of prime ocean frontage we call the Noyo Headlands. We love our historic Skunk Train, but since it was sold in 2003 to Mendocino Railway, the future of Fort Bragg has become precarious. When the Mendocino Railway, a so-called “public...
Mendocino County Grapples With Two Troubling Domestic Violence Incidents Over the Weekend—Remember, There Is Always Help

On Friday night, a husband in Ukiah tragically killed his wife with a shotgun and then turned the gun on himself. Yesterday afternoon, an argument between an Anderson Valley man and his female partner would result in him burning her property which resulted in a stand-off between him and law enforcement. Thankfully, he would surrender without any violence.
Trent James, dissident former Mendo cop, being sworn in as an official write-in candidate today, Monday, 23rd May. Warming | Boonville Meltdown | Tow Trucks | Found Keys | Schools News | Eddie 87 | Housing Idea | Museum Gathering | Baptist Convention | Skunk Cinema | Architecture Showcase | Write-In Candidate | Mendo Cornfield | Southern Impression | Yesterday's Catch | Foreign Substance | Young Driver | Coastal Commission | Goatmobile | Ukraine | Woodsmen | Optimist | Mendosa Brothers | Biden Republicans | Harry Boos | Good Cop | Monkeypox | Trade Policy | Cookie Monster | Fat Man | SS Alcazar | War Economy | Wailakis.
Two New Disappearances Added to the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Unsolved Cases Webpage

Last August, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department launched an online resource listing 57 unsolved cases from their area of responsibility from as far back as the 1950’s–today there are 69 total cases described on the page. A family member of Hans Lippuner let us know that he had been recently added. In addition, we learned from the Sheriff’s Department that a missing Southern Humboldt man, Mark Burleigh had also been recently added.
Mendocino County Sheriff orders evacuations in wildfire near Point Arena

POINT ARENA -- The Mendocino County Sheriff has ordered some mandatory evacuations Friday after a wildfire broke out in the area south of Point Arena, shutting down Highway 1.The Mendocino County Sheriff's Twitter account first posted about the fire shortly after 4 p.m. Friday in the area of Bill Owens Road and South Highway 1 near Schooner Gulch Beach on the coast, closing the highway.According to initial reports, the fire was approximately 12 acres. Ground crews and air support were responding.Evacuations were ordered for the area of Bill Owens Road to Schooner Gulch Road and Schooner Gulch Road to South Highway 1. The sheriff's tweet said the best evacuation route is east to Ten Mile Cutoff Road. Highway 1 is closed at Bill Owens Road and Schooner Gulch Road.  At 6:45 p.m., Cal Fire tweeted that the incident, now called the Owens Fire, had grown to 30 acres and was 5% contained.
Medical Rescue Underway at Clam Beach

An injured woman needed rescuing tonight from what law enforcement described as a swamp near the south end of the Clam Beach parking lot, according to a report over the scanner about 11 p.m. The incident commander asked for a Stokes basket to help carry the woman and told the...
Major Injuries After Vehicle Collides with Bicyclist in Lake County

At 6:41 this morning, a vehicle struck a bicyclist in the Lake County town of Nice Lucerne resulting in major injuries. The California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicates the incident occurred near the 3300 block of Country Club Drive. When Lake County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on the...
OBITUARY: Eder Samir Galindo Ramirez, 2007-2022

Eder Samir Galindo Ramirez was the 15 year old son of Alvaro Galindo and Blanca Ramirez of Arcata. He was born in San Bernardino on March 8, 2007, and moved with his family to Arcata in 2015. He instantly fell in love with the beauty and fresh air of Humboldt.
[UPDATES] Medical Building Burning on Ukiah’s South Dora Street

Scanner traffic beginning around 11:00 p.m. indicated dispatch had received reports of a commercial structure fire at 1101 South Dora Street. The reporting party said the roof of the NorCal Dermatology Building was smoking and on fire. The Incident Commander reported it is a “working structure fire, well-involved.”. UPDATE...
Clearlake Police seek missing juvenile

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Clearlake Police Department said early Sunday that it is trying to locate a missing juvenile. Willie Brown Jr., age 10, was last seen at the Lamplighter Motel in Clearlake at 12:30 a.m. Sunday, the agency reported. The child left in an unknown direction, possibly...
Early morning fire breaks out in Chico amid gusty winds & Red Flag Warning

CHICO, Calif. - Firefighters extinguished an early morning vegetation fire Friday on Chico's west side. The fire was reported just before 2 a.m. Friday. It was burning along Bay Avenue at Buckingham Lane. The fire burned about a quarter of an acre in a field between homes. CAL FIRE Battalion...
