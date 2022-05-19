ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lapel, IN

Alex Boys Varsity Golf falls to Lapel 161 – 178

By Admin
amhsathletics.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlex Boys Varsity Golf Team fell to 8-2 after a loss to Lapel 161-178 at...

amhsathletics.com

Comments / 0

Related
amhsathletics.com

Baseball Sectional Information

2.) Hospitality will be provided each night in the press box upstairs. 3.) All teams, buses, and fans need to enter off highway 128 east of Frankton elementary. Game 2 Wednesday May 25 8:00 pm (approx.) Lapel vs. Wapahani. Game 3 Thursday May 26 5:30 pm Frankton vs. Alexandria. Game...
FRANKTON, IN
amhsathletics.com

IHSAA Tennis Sectional Semi-Finals: Alexandria shuts out Elwood

The #27 Alexandria Lady Tiger Tennis Team ran their record to 18-1 with a 5-0 shut out of Elwood in the IHSAA Sectional Semi-Finals at Anderson High School. The Tigers played great tennis fighting a familiar foe and strong winds all match. 1S Allie Clark won 6-1 6-1 2S Kara...
ELWOOD, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy