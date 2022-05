The Noblesville Millers took to the road to end the regular season with a doubleheader at Lafayette Jefferson’s Loeb Stadium against the Bronchos on Saturday, May 21. Lafayette Jeff came from behind to grab the win in the first game, 4-3. The Millers were able to take command to win game two to head into sectional play on a high note with an 8-2 victory.

NOBLESVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO