Noblesville, IN

Pro-abortion protestors go downtown in Noblesville to spread their message

By Hamilton County's Hometown Newspaper
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn case you missed it, abortion activists flocked to the...

Comments / 20

Neautrizer
5d ago

what a sad group of people. I don't recognize any of them. Did they cart them in from another city?So sad to support killing innocent babies The really sad part is the lies about abortion and peoe having to put up with that for so long.

Reply
10
Daryl Pyle
5d ago

Buncha paid crisis actors. Not one of them will ever achieve getting pregnant, because you’d have to be drunk and blind to mate with them. Ughh

Reply
7
Neautrizer
5d ago

My body my choice. Same people during COVID said the opposite. Get the vaccine or else. Meaning it's NOT your body and its NOT your choice.What a shallow and dispicable group to think murder is OK.

Reply(2)
6
WLWT 5

Dog at Indiana shelter who watched as visitors go by gets adopted

FISHERS, Ind. — A video posted to Facebook by an Indiana animal shelter captivated the hearts of many, as it showed a dog happily waiting in his room as he watched dozens of potential adopters go by without getting adopted. The Humane Society for Hamilton County, located in Fishers,...
FISHERS, IN
WISH-TV

LGBTQ rights groups threaten legal action ahead of potential transgender sports bill override

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The ACLU of Indiana on Monday again said it would waste no time taking the state to court if lawmakers override a gubernatorial veto on Tuesday. Lawmakers in March sent Gov. Eric Holcomb HB 1041, which would prohibit transgender girls from taking part in girls’ sports at any K-12 school. The bill’s supporters contend transgender girls have unfair advantages over non-transgender girls. At least 16 states have already enacted similar legislation, with lawmakers in Utah and Kentucky overriding gubernatorial vetoes to do so. Holcomb vetoed the bill, citing the threat of litigation, the Indiana High School Athletic Association’s existing policy governing the participation of transgender student athletes and a near-total lack of instances where transgender girls tried to join girls’ sports teams. According to the IHSAA, since officials adopted their current policy, one transgender girl applied for a waiver but withdrew her application before IHSAA officials could ask for more information.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana lawmakers override veto; transgender athlete bill to become law

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Republican-dominated Indiana House voted Tuesday to override the GOP governor’s veto of a bill banning transgender females from competing in girls school sports, setting up a Senate vote that would have Indiana join more than a dozen other states adopting similar laws in the past two years.
INDIANA STATE
Local
Indiana Society
Local
Indiana Government
Noblesville, IN
Government
Noblesville, IN
Society
City
Noblesville, IN
Three students show what it means to serve with Gleaners Food Bank

Indiana Connections Academy’s National Junior Honor Society (NJHS) chapter recently completed a day of service at Gleaners Food Bank. Students, including Lucas Gorman from Noblesville, Vallory Dillon from Westfield, and Lucy Wood from Carmel packed 300 family food boxes, enough food to feed 1,020 members of the community. The...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
MyWabashValley.com

READ: Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse announces cancer diagnosis

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse has announced he’s battling stage 1b pancreatic cancer. He made the announcement over the weekend on social media. The man at the helm of the sheriff’s office confirmed he has been through two rounds of chemo, and it...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
Progress House Golf for Recovery fundraiser event set for June 9

Progress House will hold its annual Golf for Recovery fundraiser on June 9 at a new location at Plum Creek Golf Club, 12401 Lynnwood Blvd., Carmel. Proceeds will benefit Progress House, the state of Indiana’s oldest and largest recovery residence, which became part of Aspire Indiana Health in 2019.
CARMEL, IN
5 Indiana Hot Air Balloon Festivals to Look Forward to this Summer

Have you ever been to a hot air balloon festival? Hot Air Balloon Festivals are family-friendly events that often have something everyone will enjoy. Watch as a kaleidoscope of colors takes over the sky at these Indiana Hot Air Balloon festivals. 2022 Indiana Hot Air Balloon Festivals:. Hendricks County Rib-Fest...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

IndyHumane in need of foster parents for dogs

INDIANAPOLIS — If you’re thinking about becoming a dog owner, IndyHumane is in need of foster parents for their larger dogs stuck at the shelter. Bettye Ellison shares all the tips and tricks for anyone looking to adopt a new pet. You can visit IndyHumane’s website to learn more.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Gay Lynn Shepard

Gay Lynn Shepard, 68, Cicero, passed away on May 18, 2022 at her home. She was born on October 15, 1953, in Noblesville to Dale and Shirley Ann (Waugh) Hinshaw. She attended Jackson Township Schools and graduated from Hamilton Heights High School with the Class of 1973. Gay Lynn had...
CICERO, IN
WTWO/WAWV

THHS offers lower adoption rates in memory of Chloe Carroll

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – The Terre Haute Humane offered discounted adoptions May 21st in memory of Chloe Carroll. 15-year-old Chloe Carroll aspired to be a veterinarian but was shot and killed in the summer of 2021. Carroll’s parents set up a memorial fund for the shelter to provide that extra medical attention for the […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Carmel Pride returns in June

Last year, as the pandemic had canceled Pride events in Indianapolis and surrounding areas, a group of high school students stepped up to hold the first Carmel Pride. The event was so successful that it will return to Carter Green from 3 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, June 5. The...
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

Home of late Indianapolis philanthropist Harrison Eiteljorg for sale

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH)– The historic property once owned by Indianapolis businessman and philanthropist Harrison Eiteljorg is for sale. The four acre property, located at 9950 Spring Mill Road in Carmel, includes five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and a sunroom overlooking an in-ground pool. The Eiteljorg home has much history, including original carvings on multiple fireplaces.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Student dies during Lawrence North track practice

INDIANAPOLIS — Lawrence Township Schools said a student died Monday during track & field practice. A school district spokesperson said the student was a 15-year-old freshman at Lawrence North High School. The school district said counselors would be available Tuesday to provide support to classmates, teachers and others. The...
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ

