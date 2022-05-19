ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Characterization and identification of measurable endpoints in a mouse model featuring age-related retinal pathologies: a platform to test therapies

By Mayur Choudhary
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApolipoprotein B100 (apoB100) is the structural protein of cholesterol carriers including low-density lipoproteins. It is a constituent of sub-retinal pigment epithelial (sub-RPE) deposits and pro-atherogenic plaques, hallmarks of early dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), an ocular neurodegenerative blinding disease, and cardiovascular disease, respectively. Herein, we characterized the retinal pathology of transgenic...

www.nature.com

#Pathologies#Drugs#Retina#Bayer Pharmaceuticals#Brm#Rpe#Apob100
