Quitman, TX

Big weights expected on small Lake Fork

By Steve Wright Contributor
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQUITMAN, Texas — Lake Fork ranks among the smaller lakes that are typically scheduled on the Bassmaster Elite Series. At full pool, it features 27,000 surface acres. But as a result of repairs to the dam, the lake is 5 ½ feet low, reducing its size to an estimated 23,000...

Elite Analysis Lake Fork: Day 2

Who knew that Quitman, Texas was the kite surfing capital of the world?. The wind blew today, and then it blew some more. For some of the Elite Series field, today’s gusty conditions carried the fish to them or kept the schools activated, but for many of the world’s best anglers, the wind brought nothing but frustration.
Prince takes narrow lead at Lake Fork tournament

QUITMAN — Early success gave Cliff Prince the comfort and confidence to look for the big bites he needed to amass an eye-popping Day 1 limit of 32 pounds, 5 ounces that leads the Simms Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork. Hailing from Palatka, Fla., site of the Elite season...
Livesay leads Day 2

QUITMAN, Texas — Lee Livesay couldn’t find what he was looking for, but the pro from Longview, Texas, found what he needed to lead Day 2 of the Simms Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork with a total weight of 60 pounds, 10 ounces. Livesay, who won last year’s...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Bobcat spotted in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — A recent video of a big cat sighting in Tyler has gone viral. Nicholas Pet Haven posted the video of the curious cat to their Facebook page Wednesday and it definitely got people talking. Well, it turns out, the cat is a bobcat. Texas Parks and...
Experts urge owners to protect pets after East Texas bobcat sighting

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A bobcat was sighted inside the city of Tyler recently, and animal experts are reminding people to use caution in order to protect themselves and their pets. Nicholas Pet Haven posted about the bobcat sighting off South Broadway Avenue. They reminded people that these wild animals...
Thunderstorms Roam Into North Texas as Heatwaves Ends

A strong cold front will bring an end to the heatwave this weekend across North Texas. The front will move east across the region with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, especially east of the DFW area. As of Saturday evening, a round of storms is southwest of the DFW Area.
2,700-foot Texas tunnel to provide 350 million more gallons of water a day

ENNIS, Texas — Many North Texans will soon have access to more water — hundreds of millions more gallons — thanks to a recently finished pipeline. The Tarrant Regional Water District and the city of Dallas Water Utilities gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday after the completion of one of the nation’s largest water supply infrastructure projects finished in Ennis.
4 Pick-Your-Own Farms Near Dallas to Visit This Summer

We’ve all been there: You walk the produce aisle at the grocery store and find overpriced, mushy fruit. And then you sift through all the produce, hoping to find that one perfectly ripe apple, peach, avocado, what have you. But grocery store fruit is often picked while still green...
Why gas prices continue to break records

TYLER, Texas — Friday was another record-breaking day for high gas prices with the statewide average in Texas topping out around $4.29 per gallon of regular unleaded fuel, the highest price average ever recorded for Texas according to a recent report on AAA. The report also ranked the city...
Black rodeo returns for Juneteenth

The 33rd annual Texas Black Invitational Rodeo, presented by the African American Museum, Dallas, will return to the Fair Park Coliseum as a part of the Juneteenth Celebration Weekend on Saturday, June 18 at 7 p.m. The rodeo is the museum’s largest annual fundraiser. The Texas Black Invitational Rodeo offers up an exciting night as approximately 300 African American cowboys and cowgirls compete for significant cash prizes in bronc and bull riding, calf and steer roping, barrel racing, a Pony Express relay race, and more. Kicking off with the Grand Entry Parade, this fast-paced sporting event provides guests with their first glimpse of the historical contributions that African Americans contributed to the settling of the western United States. The family-friendly event also includes on-field activities for the kids. Tickets start at $10, plus applicable fees, and are on sale now at FairParkTix.com. — Becky Mayad.
WATCH: Missing monkey sighting in Corrigan

School vouchers get some East Texas support, but specifics in question. Should the state fund a parent's decision to send their child to any school, including private school? The debate over school choice vouchers is still in its early stages. 'Not cutting you any slack' Judge chastises Smith County constable...
Corrigan family spots Boss the monkey

School vouchers get some East Texas support, but specifics in question. Should the state fund a parent's decision to send their child to any school, including private school? The debate over school choice vouchers is still in its early stages. Experts urge owners to protect pets after East Texas bobcat...
CITY OFFICIAL: New Chuy's Tex-Mex coming to Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from May 2022 regarding the origin of Cinco de Mayo. If you live in Longview, soon you won't have to drive to Tyler to get a taste of Chuy's Tex-Mex restaurant. According to Longview City Councilman Temple Carpenter III, Chuy's...
Amidst rising building supply costs, Longview store sees increase in business

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - With the costs of building materials rising, one East Texas store is seeing an increase in business. Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore in Longview is seeing more people working on home projects. Much of their merchandise is below retail price. Development Director Kathy Rae said right now, the store is seeing about 500 customers come in a week.
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible tonight

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Mostly sunny skies this morning will turn partly cloudy by this afternoon with temperatures warming up into the low 90s across East Texas. Most of the day is expected to be quite nice if you don’t mind the heat and breeze. However, this evening will...
Home of the Juiciest Peaches in Texas, Ham Orchards Opens for Summer

Ham Orchards, where they grow some of the juiciest peaches in Texas, is now open for the summer. The 200 acre Ham family orchards are located near Terrell, just off Highway 80 in Kaufman County. The orchards also feature a Farm-to-Market store that stays busy from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday through Aug. 15. The orchards and store have become a favorite daytrip destination for my family and many of our neighbors.
