EMA Accepts Filing of Marketing Authorization Application for Valneva’s Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

 5 days ago

Saint Herblain (France), May19, 2022 – Valneva SE (Nasdaq: VALN; Euronext Paris: VLA), a specialty vaccine company, today confirmed that the European Medicines Agency (“EMA”) has accepted the filing of a marketing authorization application (MAA) for Valneva’s inactivated, whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine candidate, VLA2001. Acceptance of the MAA means VLA2001 is advancing...

Vaccine Refrigerators Market: Increase in the Number of Infectious Diseases to Drive the Market

Albany NY, United States: Vaccine refrigerators are used to store vaccines at the required temperature and prevent them from degradation. Vaccines are highly temperature-sensitive and fluctuations in the storage temperature may lead to their degradation. Commercial refrigerators face the issue of temperature fluctuations that can jeopardize vaccines. Vaccine refrigerators provide...
Plandai Biotechnology In Non-Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire Rights to Puriblood’s Leukocyte Reduction Blood Filtration System with Plans to Address the International Blood Filtration Market

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2022 / Plandai Biotechnology Inc. (OTC PINK:PLPL) (the "Company") today announced its entry into a non-binding letter of intent to enter into a new business through a proposed product and technology rights licensing agreement with the holder of rights to the unique Puriblood Leukocyte Reduction Blood Filtration System.
Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market Trends, Current Demand, and Business Opportunities

Albany NY, United States: A vaccine is a biological product which gives active acquired immunity to a particular disease. Vaccines have always been considered as a less profitable business described by high entrance hurdles. Stringent regulatory standards combined with significant fixed costs, and production & development related complications, have partial competition between vaccine producers. Moreover, these complications have restricted invention to a great extent. In the past, companies operating in the vaccines market were only focused on the development of preventive vaccines against contagious diseases.
Supply Chain Issues Hamper Caladrius' Cardiovascular Study

CAVALLINI JAMES/BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images. Shares of Caladrius Biosciences were falling Tuesday in premarket trading after the company announced it was suspending enrollment in its Phase IIb FREEDOM study assessing xowna for coronary microvascular dysfunction (CMD) due to supply chain issues and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
