EMA Accepts Filing of Marketing Authorization Application for Valneva’s Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Saint Herblain (France), May19, 2022 – Valneva SE (Nasdaq: VALN; Euronext Paris: VLA), a specialty vaccine company, today confirmed that the European Medicines Agency (“EMA”) has accepted the filing of a marketing authorization application (MAA) for Valneva’s inactivated, whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine candidate, VLA2001. Acceptance of the MAA means VLA2001 is advancing...www.biospace.com
