ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Medical Holography Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2026

biospace.com
 5 days ago

Albany NY, United States: The global medical holography market features an extremely competitive market landscape with numerous market players focusing on the development of new products, reports Transparency Market Research. Key companies operating in the market comprise RealView Imaging Ltd., Lyncée Tec SA, Integraf LLC, EchoPixel, Inc., HoloTech Switzerland AG, Holoxica...

www.biospace.com

Comments / 0

Related
biospace.com

Healthcare Education Solutions Market Overview and Forecast Analysis Up to 2030

Albany NY, United States: Rapidly changing technologies in the healthcare sector resulting in increased training needs of personnel is anticipated to account for marked growth of the healthcare education solutions market in the near future. Unparalleled advancements in healthcare technologies in the past decade have led to increased need for training of personnel at both consultant and service level.
EDUCATION
biospace.com

Malaria Vaccines Market: In-depth Analysis, Business Strategies, and Growth Rate

Albany NY, United States: The prevalence of malaria in tropical countries has been troublesome to the entire world, contributing to millions of deaths over the last ten years. Vaccine development forms a crucial part of adequate interventional control. Recent years have seen considerable research on novel vaccine candidates. Supported by continuous research of malaria life-cycle, a diverse pipeline has been investigated. Understanding the biology of deadly human malaria parasites Plasmodium falciparum and Plasmodium vivax is key to growing avenues in the malaria vaccines market. Generations of pre-erythrocytic vaccines have unlocked new avenues in the malaria vaccines market. This has attracted a volley of investments from biotech companies. RTS,S/AS01 (RTS,S) is the most vigorously tested vaccine candidate for prevention of malaria caused by P. falciparum.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Blood Screening and Typing Market Growth Prospects, Trends and Forecast Up to 2027

Albany NY, United States: Blood Screening and Typing Market: Introduction. Blood screening and typing market focuses on screening and analysis of donor blood and patient blood, respectively. Blood screening is a process of testing the donated blood for various contagious infections or blood-borne infections. Blood typing, also known as blood...
MARKETS
biospace.com

Sublingual Immunotherapy Market: Increase in Prevalence of Allergies to Drive the Market

Albany NY, United States: Allergy is the harmful immune reaction produced by the body to a specific substance or allergen such as dust, pollen, mite, and food. Treatment of allergy generally consists of use of anti-allergy drugs and immunotherapy. These anti-allergy drugs or immunotherapy treatment reduces the allergic reaction caused due to an allergen by decreasing its sensitivity. Immunotherapy has become the most prominent treatment for various allergic diseases in the past few years. Immunotherapy acts by curing the root cause of allergy. This therapy effectively controls and manages the clinical symptoms, reduces or eliminates the need for medication, prevents the worsening of a disease, and reduces the degree of specific and nonspecific bronchial hyperactivity. Subcutaneous immunotherapy (SCIT) and sublingual immunotherapy (SLIT) are the two types of immunotherapy. Acceptance of immunotherapy is rising in developed as well as developing countries owing to its positive results.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Competition#Market Intelligence#Key Market#Realview Imaging Ltd#Integraf Llc#Echopixel Inc#Holotech Switzerland Ag#Holoxica Ltd#Eon Reality Inc#Koninklijke Philips N V#Cagr
biospace.com

Rotavirus Diagnostics Market Analysis & Key Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players

Albany NY, United States: Rotavirus is a major cause of severe childhood gastroenteritis. Rotavirus, the most significant member of the Reoviridae family, is responsible for almost two million hospital admissions, around 25 million clinic visits, and more than 0.8 million deaths among children below the age of five globally each year. Rotavirus has a worldwide incidence, both in developed and developing countries; however, maximum deaths have been observed in the developing countries. It is difficult to differentiate gastroenteritis caused by rotavirus from other enteric pathogens. Hence, identification of the cause of gastroenteritis needs analysis of fecal specimens with commercially available assays.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
biospace.com

Study: Lower Body Weight Related to Longer-Lasting COVID-19 Vaccine Immunity

A research study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), found that people whose immunity against COVID-19 from the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine waned less tended to have lower body weight. Another way of putting it is that people with a lower body mass index (BMI) tended to maintain immunity against COVID-19 longer.
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
biospace.com

Dermatomyositis Treatment Market Segments, Leading Player, Application and Forecast Analysis

Albany NY, United States: Dermatomyositis is a form of inflammatory myopathy in which degenerative and inflammatory changes occur in the skin and the muscles. It is a rare form of acquired muscle disease that is accompanied by skin rashes. Symptoms of dermatomyositis may vary broadly from patient to patient. Deformities in the muscles may initiate with weakness and pain in the muscles of the thighs (proximal muscles), the hips, the upper arms, and the trunk. The muscles may become tender, sore, and stiff and eventually, they may express signs of degeneration (atrophy). Persons affected by dermatomyositis may experience struggle in the execution of certain tasks such as swallowing, or/and speaking, or/and climbing stairs, or/and raising their arms. Deformities in the skin often comprise typical, reddish-purple-colored, heliotrope rashes across the cheeks or on the upper portion of the eyelid (heliotrope eyelids), on the scalp and parts of the forehead, and on bridge of the nose, showing a ‘butterfly’ form of distribution. Several other distinctive rashes comprise redness and scaling of the knees, the elbows, the knuckles, or/and other expander regions (Gottron’s papules); an unusual agglomeration of fluid (edema) in body tissues nearby the eyes; or/and several other characteristics.
ALBANY, NY
biospace.com

Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market Trends, Current Demand, and Business Opportunities

Albany NY, United States: A vaccine is a biological product which gives active acquired immunity to a particular disease. Vaccines have always been considered as a less profitable business described by high entrance hurdles. Stringent regulatory standards combined with significant fixed costs, and production & development related complications, have partial competition between vaccine producers. Moreover, these complications have restricted invention to a great extent. In the past, companies operating in the vaccines market were only focused on the development of preventive vaccines against contagious diseases.
SMALL BUSINESS
biospace.com

Cell Culture Media Market Insights: Growth Drivers | Key Players | Global Industry Analysis [2020-2030]

The cell culture media market has been projected to expand at a noteworthy pace throughout the forecast period. The growth avenues in the global market are attributed to the availability of several nutrients in culture media that further aid in the storage, maintenance, proliferation, and growth of microbial and some other cell types, for instance, stem cells and others.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Skin Rashes Treatment Market Analysis and Demand with Forecast Overview to 2025

Albany NY, United States: Skin rash is not a medical condition but a symptom of skin inflammation and discoloration caused by some kind of infection. Skin rashes are also associated with weeping sores, scarring, and lesions. This condition is characterized by red, inflamed, and occasionally brittle skin. Most of the times, skin rashes are caused by infections from bacteria, fungi, or viruses.
ALBANY, NY
biospace.com

Endoscopic Balloon Dilators Market: Changing Dietary Habits and Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases to Drive the Market

Albany NY, United States: Endoscopy is a minimally invasive procedure with wide usage in diagnostic and therapeutic areas for pulmonology and gastroenterology conditions. Stenosis of the gastrointestinal and airway tracts is a common phenomenon caused by various reasons such as growth of benign tissue, pressure exerted by peripheral organs, symptomatic stenosis of other associated diseases such as Crohn’s disease, and inflammation and abnormal contraction of lumen muscles.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Human Embryo Culture Mediums Market: Increasing Number of People Opting for Assisted Reproductive Techniques to Drive the Market

Albany NY, United States: The human embryo culture medium provides environment and nutrition to an embryo, mimicking the natural environment of the uterus. Recent developments in medical technologies, especially in assisted reproductive techniques (ARTs), have led to evolution of new culture mediums for the human embryo. In ART, the egg and the sperms are conjoined in a petri dish or other specific container containing culture medium.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Pharmaceutical Contract Development Market Insight [Forecast (2020-2030)]: Growth Drivers | Key Players | Global Industry Analysis

The pharmaceutical contract development market has been anticipated to expand at a noteworthy speed throughout the forecast period. The growth avenues in the global market are attributed to the increasing demand for generics and growing investments in different R & D activities in the pharmaceutical industry. Along with these, CDMOs are investing at an increased rate for advanced manufacturing technologies. Thus, based on these factors, the global market is predicted to grow at a noteworthy pace in the coming years.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Leukotriene Inhibitors Market: Increase in Prevalence of Allergic Diseases to Drive the Market

Albany NY, United States: Allergy is a harmful immune response by the body to substances such as pollens, specific food, and dust, which are responsible for hypersensitivity. Food allergy, inhaled allergy, and drug allergy are the common types of allergies. Leukotriene inhibitors, also called leukotriene modifiers, are drugs given to treat allergic rhinitis or allergies. These are also prescribed to prevent asthma. Leukotriene inhibitors block or inhibit the action of leukotrienes.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Plandai Biotechnology In Non-Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire Rights to Puriblood’s Leukocyte Reduction Blood Filtration System with Plans to Address the International Blood Filtration Market

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2022 / Plandai Biotechnology Inc. (OTC PINK:PLPL) (the "Company") today announced its entry into a non-binding letter of intent to enter into a new business through a proposed product and technology rights licensing agreement with the holder of rights to the unique Puriblood Leukocyte Reduction Blood Filtration System.
SAN DIEGO, CA
biospace.com

Small Interfering RNA (siRNA) Therapeutics Market Demand, Insights and Forecast Up to 2025

Albany NY, United States: Small interfering RNA (siRNA) is a type of genetic medicine, which has potential to silence or knock down any over-expressed gene in a disease. It is also called short interfering RNA. These RNAs are widely used to evaluate the specific contribution of genes to a variety of cellular phenotypes including apoptosis, insulin signaling, cytokinesis, and cell differentiation. They are employed to recognize novel pathways and have a meaningful impact in validating targets for several diseases (such as AIDS, cancer, and hepatitis) and cellular processes.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market Size | Shares | Trends | Growth Opportunity - Forecast [2020-2030]

The pharmacovigilance outsourcing market has been predicted to grow at a noticeable pace in the forthcoming years. The growth opportunities in the global market are attributed to the rising prevalence of outsourcing services due to various benefits that are associated with pharmacovigilance outsourcing services, for instance, low operational expenses. Along with this, the cost-effectiveness of these services is also predicted to drive the growth avenues in the global market in the near future.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Audiometers Market Analysis of the Competitive Landscape, with a Forecast for 2025

Albany NY, United States: Audiometers are devices employed to evaluate the level of hearing and to quantify and diagnose the degree of hearing loss. Audiometers consist of embedded hardware and a test subject feedback button connected to a pair of headphones. This system is controlled by a standard PC. The method of testing the hearing capacity is known as audiometry. Types of audiometry procedures include pure tone audiometry, immittance audiometry, speech audiometry, and evoked response audiometry. Pure tone audiometry is a process in which a patient is made to hear pure tones such as high-pitched tones at frequent intervals to determine the level of hearing loss. Speech audiometry is similar to pure tone audiometry, in terms of process followed; however, pure tones are replaced by human speech to determine the extent and area of hearing loss. Immittance audiometry is a process in which resistance offered by the ear parts to incoming sound is measured.
ALBANY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy