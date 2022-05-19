ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nah but seriously, how was Dallas a good defense this year?

 3 days ago

Felt like they had 3 dudes...

Larry Brown Sports

List of potential Zach LaVine free agent suitors revealed

There probably won’t be an hour-long ESPN special involved, but Zach LaVine should still have a pretty high-profile free agency this offseason. KC Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reported Friday on the buzz around LaVine from the NBA Draft Combine. Johnson says that the Chicago Bulls guard has been linked to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Portland Trail Blazers, the Dallas Mavericks, and the Atlanta Hawks as potential free agent suitors. The report also adds that the Bulls fully expect LaVine to take visits and to be wined and dined.
ClutchPoints

Sixers’ Danny Green ends ‘beef’ with Patrick Beverley with blunt 14-word response

The “beef” between Sixers veteran Danny Green and Patrick Beverley of the Minnesota Timberwolves appears to be over even before it started. It was Green who started things off by going on a passionate tirade against Beverley over the latter’s comments on Chris Paul and Luka Doncic. Beverley responded to Green on Twitter in a rather modest way, and now Green seems to have officially ended the banter.
Yardbarker

Knicks Stealing Jalen Brunson From Luka Doncic's Mavs? 'A Shock,' Says Insider

According to a report from the New York Post , the New York Knicks' quest for Jalen Brunson might be over before it ever officially gets underway. A league source has apparently set out to wake up Knicks fans from their dreams of Brunson running the point in New York, telling Marc Berman that they'd be "shocked" if Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban didn't do everything in his power to keep him in the Lone Star State. A sign-and-trade would be the most viable option for Brunson to make the switch, as the Knicks would have to dispose of several hefty, one-year-remaining contracts (i.e. Derrick Rose, Nerlens Noel, Alec Burks) to make a noticeable splash this offseason. But Cuban has hinted that he's not interested in such a transaction.
Yardbarker

New York Knicks Reportedly Interested In Star Guard

The Pacers finished off the season as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference, and had an abysmal 25-57 record. Their veteran-led team was a major disappointment, and they ended up trading away Domantas Sabonis and Caris LeVert. Brogdon would make sense for a young Knicks team, because they had...
fadeawayworld.net

Heat Fans Are Pissed Off After They Get Blown Out By Celtics In Miami: "We Can't Waste This Jimmy Playoff Run."

The Miami Heat have recently been defeated by the Boston Celtics on their home court in Miami, losing 127-102. There's no doubt that this is a disappointing performance for a team that finished as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference this season. While star Jimmy Butler performed well, finishing with 29 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists, that simply wasn't enough for the Heat to get past the Celtics.
Yardbarker

Final candidates for Lakers HC job include Bucks' Darvin Ham, Warriors' Kenny Atkinson, former Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts

The Lakers fired Frank Vogel from the post in April following a disappointing 33-49 season and star LeBron James was reportedly "very enthused" by the prospect of the team bringing in former point guard-turned-Golden State head coach-turned-commentator Mark Jackson as the next leader in Los Angeles. It was reported in early May that Jackson was the favorite for the then-vacant gig with the Sacramento Kings, but that job ultimately went to Warriors assistant Mike Brown.
NBC Sports

Report: Atkinson among finalists for Lakers' coaching job

For the second time this month, a Warriors assistant reportedly is a finalist to become the head coach of a fellow NBA Western Conference team. The Los Angeles Lakers’ coaching search is down to three finalists including Kenny Atkinson, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on Friday, citing sources.
fadeawayworld.net

Kendrick Perkins Put Richard Jefferson Through NBA Draft Combine Drills: “We Gon’ Get Some Steak And Lobster After This?”

With the NBA Draft coming up soon, there is a lot of excitement about which players will be entering the league, and which teams will select them. A big part of the entire draft process is the NBA Draft Combine, where the rookie prospects all gather to get measured with regards to their height, weight, and reach, and also participate in simple and complex drills so teams can understand what kind of players they are.
fadeawayworld.net

Chris Broussard Explains Jimmy Butler's Motivation for These Playoffs: "Trae, Maxey And Embiid And In The ECF, Tatum... The Young Guys Are Coming Up. Jimmy Is Carrying The Torch For The Older Generation, Saying 'Not Just Yet.'"

Jimmy Butler put up a show against the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the 2022 Eastern Conference finals. The veteran player once again showed why he's one of the best players in the NBA right now, leading his squad to a comfortable win over the Greens thanks to his 41-point explosion.
