The town board will hear public comment at its next regular meeting on a zoning code amendment to adopt the Long Island Workforce Housing Act. The Long Island Workforce Housing Act is a state law that took effect Jan. 1, 2009. Under the act, when a developer applies to build five or more residential units, the local government, in exchange for a “density bonus” of at least 10% over the maximum number of residential units allowed on a given site, must require the developer to set aside at least 10% of the proposed units for affordable workforce housing. Affordable workforce housing is defined by the act as housing for individuals and families at or below 130 percent of the median income for the Nassau-Suffolk primary statistical area, as set by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development.

RIVERHEAD, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO