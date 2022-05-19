ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashanti Gives Us Hair Envy On Instagram

By Sharde Gillam
 3 days ago

Source: Epsilon / Getty


Ashanti took to Instagram to give us hair envy and we’re loving her latest look!

Taking to the platform, the beauty shared photos of her gorgeous look from her performance at the Lovers and Friends festival held in Las Vegas over the weekend and her look was everything! The songstress took to the stage rocking a black and yellow Fendi bodysuit with a matching jacket that featured gold chains designed throughout. She paired the look with black over the knee leather boots and wore an abundance of gold jewelry to set her entire look off. As for her hair, she wore her locs in a high, afro-like pony tail with swooped edges.

“Ready.” the beauty simply captioned the IG post as she showed off her look. Check it out below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti)

Of course, many of Ashanti’s millions of Instagram followers were loving the look as much as we were and flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval.  “Legendary doings ,” one fan wrote while others simply left heart eye and fire emojis underneath the photo set.

What do you think about Ashanti’s look?

