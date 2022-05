Every year I look forward to the Flag display out at Sunset Gardens (located off the Bypass Highway in Richland). Not only is it beautiful, but it is emotional. The moment I pull onto the grounds I am hit with a wave of emotion and pride. Pride thinking of my own father and sister who fought for our great nation, along with the many men and women who have fought and are still fighting. I get emotional thinking of all those who lost their lives in that courageous fight and gave the ultimate sacrifice.

