International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan met top Democrat Richard Neal amid tensions over the post-Brexit deal on Northern Ireland.The head of the powerful ways and means committee in the US House of Representatives also spoke with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer on Saturday, and was due to meet the Foreign Secretary.Accounts of the talks so far have been thin on detail, with no official update issued by Liz Truss.It follows a warning from US House speaker Nancy Pelosi that Congress will not support a free trade agreement with the UK if the Government persists with “deeply concerning” plans to “unilaterally...

POLITICS ・ 7 HOURS AGO