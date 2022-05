A man who went swimming Sunday may have drowned in the Walla Walla River. According to a press release from the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office:. The dispatch center received a call reporting a fisherman on the Walla Walla River had gone into the water from the bank and disappeared. The call came through at 5:43 pm on Sunday, May 22nd. Crews from the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office, Walla Walla County Fire District 5, Pasco Fire Department, and Columbia Basin Dive Rescue responded to the incident. Attempts to locate the missing man were unsuccessful.

WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO