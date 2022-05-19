Survey: Golf Fans Blame Media’s Cancel Culture For Phil Mickelson’s Absence

Phil Mickelson walks up the 18th fairway as fans cheer during the final round of the 2021 PGA Championship held at the Ocean Course of Kiawah Island Golf Resort on May 23, 2021 in Kiawah Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Fans surveyed at Southern Hills, ahead of the PGA Championship, blame the media for Phil Mickelson’s absence, with many agreeing that the media ran a coordinated cancel campaign to damage the legacy of the six-time major winner.

“The media is absolutely despicable. They have gone so overboard with this issue, it’s disgusting,” said Tom from Jenks, Oklahoma. “These are bad people who have nothing better to do than to tear down others. Look at what they did to Justin Thomas in 2021 or even Jack Nicklaus ahead of the election… By the way, how right was Jack? Biden is a train wreck and embarrassment.”

“How did a sport whose fans and players are overwhelmingly conservative, or just normal, non-woke, end up with a golf media that’s basically one-hundred percent far-left?” said Jim from Oklahoma City (OK).

“Look at Golfweek today,” said Cameron from Stillwater (OK), who pulled out his iphone and opened up golfweek.com. “Their three top stories are all hit jobs on Phil… not betting tips or how to watch… Nope, just hit pieces on Phil. Ridiculous!”

“The media by far,” said Bill from Dallas (TX), when asked the question. “Have you seen Golfweek? There’s one guy… I forget his name but his whole schtick is trashing anyone who’s not promoting the leftist agenda.”

“Don’t forget that [unintelligible] clown,” said Bill’s friend Jim, also from Dallas. “He even wrote a blog how he was going to cancel Phil by calling all his sponsors. The golf media is as far left as the news media.”

Who do you blame for Phil Mickelson’s absence from this year’s PGA Championship?