Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: Among the chorus of well-known voices in media, politics and showbusiness expressing outrage at today’s school massacre was former President Barack Obama. In a long string of thoughts posted to Twitter, Obama said he and wife Michelle were angry for the families of the victims. The former First Lady later retweeted his post. “Nearly ten years after Sandy Hook — and ten days after Buffalo — our country is paralyzed,” he wrote, “not by fear, but by a gun lobby and a political party that have shown no willingness to act in any way...

TEXAS STATE ・ 51 MINUTES AGO