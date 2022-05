Poisonous cane toads are back in many neighborhoods as we get into the rainy season. Dog owners need to be alert because the invasive toads can kill their pets. There is a cane toad trap that you can use to help protect your pets and get rid of invasive toads. It’s a simple, touchless system that never stops, and it’s made specifically to tackle cane toads. Most importantly it helps people get rid of them in a humane way.

NAPLES, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO