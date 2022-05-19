Cedar Key for a Change of Pace

Congregants from Hope Lutheran Church’s three campuses converged on what will eventually become the church’s permanent south Villages home the afternoon of May 15 for a land dedication service. “It was a short service laying claim to the land, its purpose and its vision for the future,” said the Rev. Jon-Marc MacLean, senior pastor for Hope Lutheran. “We’re not able to break ground on the land just yet, but it’s important for the community and our congregation to know that this land will be part of not just a growing south Villages, but a growing community as a whole.” Hope Lutheran is one of several houses of worship that are pushing forward with expansion and planting as The Villages and surrounding communities continue to grow.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO