Cedar Key, FL

Cedar Key for a Change of Pace

By Ewout Rijk de Vries ewout@photodevries.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClams in a garlic white wine butter sauce at “Steamers” in Cedar Key. Just writing about them makes my mouth water again. It was a long drive from Marco Island to this perfect example of an Old Florida city north of Tampa. We never touched I-75 and got to enjoy many...

mynews13.com

Central Florida's complete guide to Storm Season 2022

From supply kits and home insurance to storm tracking and power crew training, preparing for the Atlantic Hurricane season can feel like a herculean task. But local officials say they're ready for whatever may come our way, and Spectrum News 13 has everything you need to know to stay safe.
ORLANDO, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Sound Off calls from Saturday, May 21

Regarding the editorial on May 20 (Page A8), “Northern turnpike extension provides input opportunity”: The only data that you listed was that over 1,000 people move to Florida daily, but what about the people dying in Florida daily? You know, the state of Florida is referred to as “God’s waiting room.” So, you know, data is very important and I think we need to get the correct data.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Cruising on the Chassahowitzka

Let’s just get right to it: We’re going to call this spot by its nickname because not even the locals call it by its full name. It’s The Chaz. That’s short for the Chassahowitzka River, or “pumpkin hanging place.”. This spring-fed, 6-mile river starts near...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Three local counties see high levels of COVID-19 spread, experts say

TAMPA, Fla. - Parts of the Tampa Bay area are now showing high levels of COVID-19 spread, a leading expert at USF Health said Tuesday. According to Dr. Jason Salemi, who analyzes COVID-19 data in Florida for USF Health, the CDC typically updates its weekly map of community COVID-19 spread on Thursdays, indicating areas of low, medium and high rates of infections.
PUBLIC HEALTH
10NEWS

Pasco County nurse reunited with dog, has stolen camper recovered

LOS ANGELES — Update: Mason Gray told 10 Tampa Bay on Tuesday morning that the camper has been found. Previous story: A Pasco County woman, working as a traveling nurse in Los Angeles is homeless. Her vintage camper and her dog were stolen over the weekend while she worked at Children's Hospital Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SCDNReports

Florida Vacationer Drowns While Paddle Boarding

Florida Vacationer Drowns While Paddle BoardingMGN. On May 18, 2022, at approximately 6:40 p.m., deputies responded to Johns Pass in Madeira Beach after reports of four people struggling to swim. All four swimmers were about one hundred yards west of the swim buoys near Johns Pass.
FLORIDA STATE
villages-news.com

Wildwood approves zoning change paving way for McDonald’s across from The Villages

Wildwood commissioners have approved a zoning change paving the way for a new McDonald’s restaurant across from The Villages. The new fast-food restaurant will be located off State Road 44 next to Sparr Building and Farm Supply in Wildwood, across from Grand Traverse Plaza. The address of the 4,444-square-foot restaurant will be 6006 Signature Road. It will be built on 1.187 acres. The McDonald’s restaurant will include a drive-through lane.
THE VILLAGES, FL
995qyk.com

Coast Guard Saves 3 People Clinging To Buoy In Tampa Bay

Coast Guard Saves 3 People Clinging To Buoy In Tampa Bay. All happened around Egmont Key. The boaters were stranded after they abandoned ship that was taking on water. They were able to radio for help before the 24 foot vessel sank. No medical issues were reported. Coast Guard wants...
ACCIDENTS
click orlando

Florida man survives lightning strike in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – People across Central Florida are cleaning up after a weekend of severe storms. In Lake County, emergency responders reported a man carrying a fishing pole was injured during a lightning strike Saturday night. News 6 spoke to the 20-year-old’s mother Monday, who said she can’t...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
995qyk.com

7 Foot Gator Wreaks Havoc In Riverview

7 Foot gator wreaks havoc in Riverview. Check out the video and the lady saying at the end, “nothing says Florida girl like that.” LOL. She returned home to find the Gator “busted, broken, and completely moved…” her entire front porch according to the woman. It was all caught on camera on the doorstep.
RIVERVIEW, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Credit unions near and far target Florida banks for acquisition

We all know how much Michiganders like to vacation along Florida’s Gulf Coast, but it turns out credit unions in the Great Lakes State have a thing for Florida, too — particularly our banks. In 2017, Lake Michigan Credit Union acquired Naples-based Encore Bank, resulting in a financial...
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

A+ Teacher has put in decades of work at Hernando High

HERNANDO County, Fla. — Rick Ahrens has a big heart, he loves hard and he believes in his students. Ahrens has spent decades making the agricultural education program at Hernando High School into one of the best in the country. For 40 years, he’s put in countless hours of...
HERNANDO, FL
Lifestyle
Villages Daily Sun

Local churches grow along with community

Congregants from Hope Lutheran Church’s three campuses converged on what will eventually become the church’s permanent south Villages home the afternoon of May 15 for a land dedication service. “It was a short service laying claim to the land, its purpose and its vision for the future,” said the Rev. Jon-Marc MacLean, senior pastor for Hope Lutheran. “We’re not able to break ground on the land just yet, but it’s important for the community and our congregation to know that this land will be part of not just a growing south Villages, but a growing community as a whole.” Hope Lutheran is one of several houses of worship that are pushing forward with expansion and planting as The Villages and surrounding communities continue to grow.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Villages Daily Sun

District offers answers about Brownwood windmill, water tower

Two landmarks at Brownwood Paddock Square were taken down last week as a precaution before the start of hurricane season. Crews deconstructed the windmill and water tower after a recent inspection showed the wooden posts on the structures had decayed due to 10-plus years of weather, humidity, sun and water exposure, according to District Property Management.
THE VILLAGES, FL

