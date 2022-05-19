ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise, AZ

WHAM lines up next Poetry Slam in Surprise

Surprise Independent
Surprise Independent
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fo40I_0fj8J47S00
WHAM West Gallery in Surprise.

WHAM Art Gallery is hosting a Poetry Slam June 17, 2022 at its location, 16560 N. Dysart Road, Surprise.

The public is welcome to this free event. WHAM's poetry reading is in its sixth year and is from 6 to 8 p.m. every other month, on the third Friday of that month.

Dustin Gardy facilitates the program, a poet in his own right, by offering his take on the readings. WHAM is leading the community in literary arts by offering this free open mic night to anyone who either wants to read their own poetry or a published piece.

The Surprise Arts & Cultural Commission sponsors the event and helps bring performance art to the community. In addition to the Surprise WHAM thanks local sponsors that keep WHAM galleries and programs going.

WHAM had its fundraising event May 15 at Topgolf. That event benefitted these programs:

  • Veteran's Program "A Path to Healing" - a free 12-month art program for veterans and first responders
  • Special Needs Programs - "The Artist Within" is an adaptive art program for children and adults with special needs and "Mindful Creative Art" is for memory care individuals.
  • Teen WHAM - Teens ages 13-18 experience different art mediums and work with professional artists, and participate in art related events and projects.
  • WHAM on Wheels - An art-mobile that brings art projects to communities for outdoor events and festivals for 50-300.

WHAM's Art Center also features a gallery, art classes and studio spaces (where you can see artists perfecting their crafts).

See WHAMs “What’s happening art movement” by visiting the website www.wham-art.org and social media sites by searching by WHAM Art Association.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
City
Surprise, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wham#Poetry Reading#Poetry Slam#Wham Art Gallery#Topgolf#Special Needs#Wheels#Art Center
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Surprise Independent

Surprise Independent

Surprise, AZ
603
Followers
1K+
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

A local site dedicated to the community of Surprise, Arizona, that focuses on the people and places of what is among the fastest-growing cities in the Phoenix area.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/surprise-independent

Comments / 0

Community Policy