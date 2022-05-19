WHAM lines up next Poetry Slam in Surprise

WHAM West Gallery in Surprise.

WHAM Art Gallery is hosting a Poetry Slam June 17, 2022 at its location, 16560 N. Dysart Road, Surprise.

The public is welcome to this free event. WHAM's poetry reading is in its sixth year and is from 6 to 8 p.m. every other month, on the third Friday of that month.

Dustin Gardy facilitates the program, a poet in his own right, by offering his take on the readings. WHAM is leading the community in literary arts by offering this free open mic night to anyone who either wants to read their own poetry or a published piece.

The Surprise Arts & Cultural Commission sponsors the event and helps bring performance art to the community. In addition to the Surprise WHAM thanks local sponsors that keep WHAM galleries and programs going.

WHAM had its fundraising event May 15 at Topgolf. That event benefitted these programs:

Veteran's Program "A Path to Healing" - a free 12-month art program for veterans and first responders

Special Needs Programs - "The Artist Within" is an adaptive art program for children and adults with special needs and "Mindful Creative Art" is for memory care individuals.

Teen WHAM - Teens ages 13-18 experience different art mediums and work with professional artists, and participate in art related events and projects.

WHAM on Wheels - An art-mobile that brings art projects to communities for outdoor events and festivals for 50-300.

WHAM's Art Center also features a gallery, art classes and studio spaces (where you can see artists perfecting their crafts).

See WHAMs “What’s happening art movement” by visiting the website www.wham-art.org and social media sites by searching by WHAM Art Association.