ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gordo, AL

Aution

By Editorial
pcherald.com
 3 days ago

Auction set for March 30, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at...

pcherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
pcherald.com

LEGAL NOTICE Mortgage Foreclosure Sale

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Allen R Dunn, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Summit Fund- ing, Inc., on February 26, 2020, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Pickens County, Alabama, in Real Book 358, Page 709; the undersigned Summit Funding, Inc., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Carrollton, Pickens County, Alabama, on May 19, 2022, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Pickens County, Alabama, to-wit: Start at the Northwest corner of Section 6, Township 24 North, Range 1 West of the St. Stephens Meridian, and run thence East, along the North boundary line of the said Section 6, for a distance of 93.25 feet; thence proceed North 39 degrees 15 minutes East for a distance of 483.3 feet to the Point of Beginning of the parcel of land hereby conveyed; thence form said Point of Beginning proceed Easterly along the line South 88 degrees 10 minute East for 290 feet to a point on the West margin of the right-of- way of Alabama State Highway Number 14; thence run Northerly along the said right-of- way for 243 feet; thence run South 39 degrees 15 minutes West for 254 feet to the Point of Beginning. Property lies in the Southeast 1/4 of Fractional Section 31, Township 22 South, Range 15 West, of the Huntsville Meridian, Pickens County, Alabama. Property street address for informational purposes: 205 Fleenor Dr , Aliceville, AL 35442. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUB- JECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTI- TLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Of- fice of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Trans- feree reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the in- debtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Summit Funding, Inc., ("Transferee") Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2311 Highland Avenue South, Suite 330, Birmingham, AL 35205 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 22-01550.
PICKENS COUNTY, AL
pcherald.com

Ten-Tom Waterway

Notice is hereby given that Watco Transloading, L.L.C. has filed a Com- plaint pursuant to Title 46 U.S.C. §§ 30501 – 30502, and the various statutes, rules, and regulations supplemental thereto, and amendatory thereof, claiming the right to exoneration from, or limitation of, liability for all claims arising from the shifting of the Barge Bunge 906B on June 11, 2021 from the SSA loading terminal to the Lux Fleet 329 near Columbus, Mississippi where the barge was placed outside the Barge PTC 318 which was secured to two mooring dolphins.
COLUMBUS, MS
pcherald.com

LEGAL NOTICE Notice of Sale Under Power Foreclosure Notice

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a mortgage from JUSTIN L. HERREN, AN UNMARRIED MAN, to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS MORTGAGEE, AS NOMINEE FOR FIRST FEDERAL BANK, A FSB, on the 5th day of December, 2019, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Pro- bate of Pickens County, Alabama, on December 12, 2019, in Deed/Mortgage Book 353, Page 752 , Pickens County, Alabama Records, said Mortgage having subsequently been transferred and assigned to Citizens Bank NA, by instrument recorded in the a foresaid Probate Office; notice is hereby given that the undersigned Citizens Bank NA, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse in Carrollton, Pickens County, Alabama, on April 11, 2022, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Pickens County, Alabama, to-wit:
PICKENS COUNTY, AL
pcherald.com

LEGAL NOTICE Notice of Completion

Alabama Guardrail, Inc. hereby gives Notice of Completion of contract with the State of Alabama for construction of Project No. HSIP-MR20(903) in Pickens, Lamar, Walker and Winston Counties, Alabama. This Notice of Completion will appear for four (4) Consecutive weeks beginning on April 6, 2022 and ending on April 27, 2022. All claims should be filed at P.O. Box 126 Cleveland, Alabama 35049 during this period.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gordo, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Cars
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
City
Lincoln, AL
pcherald.com

Rosie Grant

Rosie Grant, 83, of Aliceville passed away on April 23, 2022 at Baptist Memorial-Golden Triangle Hospital in Columbus, MS. Public visitation took place on April 28, 2022 from 1:00 pm. until 3:00 p.m. at Lavender’s Funeral Service. The Graveside Homegoing Celebration and Interment honoring the life and legacy of Mrs. Grant was held on April 29, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. in New Cemetery.
ALICEVILLE, AL
pcherald.com

Department of Transportation

Sealed bids will be received by the Director of Transportation at the office of the Alabama Department of Transportation, Montgomery, Alabama until10:00AMonApril 29, 2022 and at that time publicly opened for constructing the Safety Widening, Planing, Resurfacing (Scrub Seal), Curb Ramp Installation, Guardrail Installation, and Traffic Stripe on SR-86 from the junction of Ladow Center Circle to the roundabout (MP 14.075) in Carrollton. Length 4.785 mi.
CARROLLTON, AL
pcherald.com

LEGAL NOTICE State of Alabama Pickens County Notice of Mortgage Forclosure Sale

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain Mortgage executed by Mark O. Sutton, Jr., a married man, and Melody Sutton, a married woman, to FNB of Central Alabama, on March 16, 2018, and in the principal amount of $41,832.88, said Mortgage being recorded in the land records of the Office of the Judge of Probate of Pickens County, Alabama on March 23, 2018 in Real Book 338 at Page 937; and WHEREAS, BankFirst Financial Services is successor in interest by merger to FNB of Central Alabama; and WHEREAS, said default is continuing , the undersigned, BankFirst Financial Services, successor in interest by merger to FNB of Central Alabama, as current and present owner of said Mortgage, has elected to declare the entire indebtedness secured by said Mortgage due and payable as provided for therein; NOW THEREFORE, NOTICE is hereby given in accordance with the terms of said Mortgage and pursuant to law, that the under-signed, BankFirst Financial Services, successor in interest by merger to FNB of Central Alabama, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, at the Front Main Entrance of the Pickens County Courthouse, located in Carrollton, Alabama, on May 19, 2022, between the legal hours of 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., the following described real property, lying and being in Pickens County, Alabama, to-wit: Part of the South half of the Southwest quarter of Section 22, Township 19 South, Range 13 West, Pickens County, Alabama, and being more particularly described as follows: Commence at a fence corner being the accepted Southwest corner of Section 22; thence run eastwardly and along the south line of said section 831.57 feet to a 1⁄2” rebar set at the POINT OF BEGINNING; thence continue eastwardly and along said south line 600.00 feet to a 1⁄2” iron pipe found on the west right-of-way of Alabama Highway 159, said right-of-way measuring 40 feet from centerline; thence with an interior angle right of 106 degrees, 16 minutes, 54 seconds, run northeast-wardly and along said right- of-way 512.00 feet to a calculated point that falls in a tree; thence with an interior angle right of 100 degrees, 01 minutes, 43 seconds, run northwest-wardly 329.00 feet to a 1⁄2” iron pipe found; thence with an interior angle right of 122 degrees, 42 minutes, 14 seconds, run southwest-wardly 107.99 feet to a 1/2" iron pipe found; thence with an interior angle right of 176 degrees, 33 minutes, 44 seconds, run southwest-wardly 431.10 feet to a 1⁄2" iron pipe found; thence with an interior angle right of 124 degrees, 29 minutes, 56 seconds, run south- wardly 337.99 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING, thus making a closing interior angle right of 89 degrees, 55 minutes, 30 seconds. For informational purposes, the street address for the above described property is 5211 Highway 159, Gordo, Alabama 35466. Together with the hereditaments and appurtenances there to belonging, and also together with all buildings, structures, equipment, fixtures, and other improvements now existing, erected or installed thereon. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the Mortgage and those contained in the land records of the Office of the Judge of Probate of Pickens County, Alabama. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you under- stand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. Said sale is to be made for the purpose of paying the above described Mortgage debt and all costs and expenses of foreclosure as provided for in said Mortgage and the proceeds of said sale will be applied as directed by and in said Mortgage. BankFirst Financial Services, successor in interest by merger to.
PICKENS COUNTY, AL
pcherald.com

Leon Crane

Leon “Bo-Bo” Crane, 64, of Aliceville, passed away on April 8, 2022 at DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa. Public visitation was held on April 15, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Lavender’s Funeral Service. The Graveside Homegoing Celebration & Interment took place on April 16, 2022 at 12:00 noon as St. John Missionary Baptist Church.
ALICEVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruiser#Pontiac#Vehicles#Al 35466#Mercury#Lincoln Ls Black#Mitsubishi Lancer
pcherald.com

Aliceville to begin enforcing regulations for trailer parks

ALICEVILLE-The Aliceville City Council held their city council meeting again last Tuesday, May 10th, 2022. This meeting was a special session that was approved in the last council meeting in order to accommodate the council members and mayor who would be attending the Alabama League of Municipalities convention on Wednesday, May 11th.
ALICEVILLE, AL
pcherald.com

In the Matter of the Estate

Notice is hereby given that Letters of Administration were granted to Frederick Hinton on the 8th day of March, 2022, by the Honorable David H. Pate, Judge of the Probate Court of Pickens County, Ala- bama. Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said Estate are required to present the same within the time al- lowed by the law or the same will be forever barred.
PICKENS COUNTY, AL
pcherald.com

Joseph Cook

Joseph G. “Joe” Cook, age 80, of Reform, AL passed away April 10, 2022 at Brookwood Medical Center in Birmingham. Private family services were held with Randy Elmore officiating. Burial followed in Graham Memorial Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Daryle Cook Elmore and brother-in-law, Joe Elmore. Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Faye Colvin Cook; daughter, Kelly Cook Noland; son-in- law, Patrick William Noland; three grandchildren, Amanda, Catherine and Connor Noland; nephew and nieces, Randy Elmore (Linda), Robin Craft (Rocky), Rita West (Bill) and Roxanna Mooney (Rod) and a host of great- nieces and nephews. Joe was born March 15, 1942 in Columbus, Mississippi to the late Oscar Underwood “O.U.” Cook and Elizabeth Golden Cook. He was a member of Reform Church of Christ and was retired form the USDA where he served Pickens and Tuscaloosa County as the Farm Service Agent for many years. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to charity of your choice.
REFORM, AL
pcherald.com

Aliceville Manor Nursing Home Celebrates National Skilled Nursing Care Week

ALICEVILLE-On April 27, 2022, Governor Kay Ivey proclaimed that Na- tional Skilled Nursing Care Week in Alabama would be May 8, 2022, through May 14, 2022. Mayor Terrence Windham issued a Proclamation at Aliceville Manor Nursing Home on Monday, May 9, 2022, making this a week to honor the important role that skilled nursing care centers provide in caring for and protecting our most vulnerable citizens. Several of the city council members were at the nursing home to witness this Proclamation.
ALICEVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Cars
pcherald.com

Floyd Harold Joyner

Floyd Harold Joyner, age 90, of Carrollton, AL passed away May 3, 2022 at his residence. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 4, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. at Skelton Funeral Home in Reform, AL. A private funeral will follow on Thursday. He was preceded in death by his wife of 56...
CARROLLTON, AL
pcherald.com

Richard Blakney

Richard Blakney, 70, of Gordo, AL, passed away on February 24, 2022 at his residence. Funeral services were held on March 1, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in Double Branches Independent Baptist Church Cemetery.
GORDO, AL
pcherald.com

Edward “Buddy” Washington

Edward “Buddy” Washington, 81, of Carrollton passed away on April 1, 2022 at his residence. Public visitation was held on April 6, 2022 from 5:30 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Lavender’s Funeral Service. The Homegoing Celebration honoring the life and legacy of Mr. Washington took place on April 7, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Beebe Chapel C.M.E. Church. Interment followed in Beebe Chapel Church Cemetery.
CARROLLTON, AL
pcherald.com

Aaron Dewayne Barnes

Notice is hereby given that a verified Petition for Summary Distribution has been filed by Tammy Barnes on March 31, 2022, on the Estate of Aaron Dewayne Barnes, and that thirty (30) days after the notice of publication hereof and pursuant to the law of Alabama, the Court shall be requested to enter an order directing summary distribu-tion of the estate of said decedent upon a hearing in the Probate Court for Pickens County, Alabama, at 10:00 A.M., on Monday, May 9, 2022.
PICKENS COUNTY, AL
pcherald.com

EF-1 Tornado Causes Damage in Benevola Community

GORDO-An EF-1 tornado that was confirmed by the National Weather Service moved through Pickens County on the night of Wednesday, March 30, 2022, and it left a lot of damage in the Benevola. Community. Volunteer fire departments worked tirelessly to assure that everyone was safe before beginning cleanup operations. Several...
PICKENS COUNTY, AL
pcherald.com

Martha Ray Yarbrough

Martha Ray Yarbrough, age 84, of Reform, AL passed away March 22, 2022 at Aliceville Manor Nursing Home. Fu- neral services were 3:00 pm Friday, March 25, 2022 at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Mark Dean officiating. Burial followed in Cross Roads Baptist Church Cemetery in Carrollton with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation followed the service. She was preceded in death by her husband, J. D. Yarbrough; her parents; brothers, Stanley, Virgil and Ruben Harrell; sister, Betty Bass and daughter-in-law, Bridget Yarbrough.
REFORM, AL
pcherald.com

City of Carrollton Receives Grant for Volunteer Fire Department

CARROLLTON-The Carrollton City Council meeting was held April 7, 2022. Mayor Mickey Walker was not in atten-dance. Mayor Pro Tem Freddie Lowe called the meeting to order. After the invocation and the Pledge of Allegiance, the minutes were approved with a motion from Councilman Chuck McDaniel and a second from Councilwoman Terisa Robbins. Councilman Phillip Trull then made a motion to approve paying the city’s bills, and there was a second by Councilman Sherman Mayhew. The motion was approved.
CARROLLTON, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy