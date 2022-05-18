ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickens County, AL

LEGAL NOTICE Notice of Meeting

By Editorial
 3 days ago

The State Oil and Gas Board of Alabama will hold its regular hearing at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, and Thursday, March 31, 2022, in the Board Room of the State Oil and Gas Board, Walter B. Jones Hall, University of Alabama Campus, 420 Hackberry Lane, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to...

LEGAL NOTICE State Of Alabama County of Pickens Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale

Default having been made under the terms of that certain mortgage executed by Betty Betts Horton, a divorced woman, on the 9th day of July, 2001 to West Alabama Bank & Trust which said mortgage is recorded in the Probate Office of Pickens County, Alabama, in Mortgage Book 143, at Page 179, and by reason of such default, having declared all of the in- debtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, West Alabama Bank & Trust will sell at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, before the Main entrance of the Courthouse in the City of Carrollton, Pickens County, Alabama, at 2:00 p.m. or otherwise during the legal hours of sale on June 3, 2022 the following described real estate situated in Pickens County, Alabama, to-wit: A part of the South Half of Block Number 401 Southeast of the Town of Reform a plat of which is recorded in Deed Book Q, at Page 281 in the Office of Probate of Pickens County, Alabama, containing zero and eighteen hundredths (0.18) acre, more or less and being more particularly described as follows: Commence at the South- west corner of said Block 401 Southeast, thence run in a northerly direction and along the West boundary line of said Block for a distance of 125.00 feet to the Northwest corner of the South Half of said Block; thence with an angle left of 90 degrees, 00 minutes 00 seconds, run in an easterly direction and along the north boundary line of said South Half for a distance of 57.00 feet to the POINT- OF-BEGINNING of the herein described parcel of land; then with a deflection angle of 90 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds to the right, run in a southerly direction for a distance of 125.00 feet to a point on the north Right-of-Way margin of Walnut Avenue; thence with an interior angle right of 90 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds, run in an easterly direction and along said North margin for a distance of 52.57 feet to the Point- of-Curve, thence with an interior angle right to the chord of 179 degrees 31 minutes, 54 seconds, continue in an easterly direction and along the curving North margin of Walnut Avenue, said curve concave northwardly and having a radius of 691.20 feet, for chord distance of 11.30 feet to a point; thence with an interior angle right from the chord of 90 degrees 28 minutes 06 seconds, run in a northerly direction for a distance of 124.91 feet to a point on the North boundary line of the South Half of said Block 401 Southeast; thence with an interior angle right of 90 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds, run in a westerly direction and along said North line for a distance of 63.87 feet to the POINT-OF-BEGINNING, forming an interior closure angle of 90 degrees, 00 minutes, 00 seconds. For informational pur- poses only the street address for the above referenced property is believed to be: 410 4th Avenue SE, Reform, Alabama 35481 which is not a part of the legal description and in the event of any discrepancy the legal description described in this notice shall control. Together with the here-ditaments and appurtenances there unto belonging and all fixtures now attached to and used in connection with the premises herein described. Said sale will be subject to the right of way easements and restrictions of record in the Probate Office of Pickens County, Alabama, and will be subject to outstanding property taxes, and existing special assessments, if any, which might adversely affect the title to subject property. Said property will be sold on an “As Is, Where Is” basis without warranty or re- course, express or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. ( 1975) §35-4- 271, are expressly dis- claimed. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the fore- closure process. Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by the above-described mortgage, and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of said mortgage. The Mortgagee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. The failure of any high bidder to pay the purchase price and close this sale shall, at the option of Mortgagee, be cause for rejection of the bid, and if the bid is rejected, Mortgagee shall have the option of making the sale to the next highest bidder who is able, capable and willing to comply with the terms thereof. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.
PICKENS COUNTY, AL
LEGAL NOTICE Public Notice to Pickens County Voters

IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF SECTION 21-4-23(b) OF THE CODE OF ALABAMA, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT REGISTRATION ASSISTANCE AND VOTING AIDS FOR ALL HANDICAPPED AND ELDERLY INDIVIDUALS IN ALL PICKENS COUNTY VOTING PRECINCTS WILL BE MADE AVAILABLE FOR THE 2022 ELECTIONS INCLUDING THE PRI-MARY ELECTION ON TUESDAY, MAY 24, 2022, THE PRIMARY RUNOFF ELECTION, IF NECESSARY, ON TUES- DAY, JUNE 21, 2022, THE GENERAL ELECTION ON TUESDAY NOVEMBER 8, 2022, AND ANY OTHER ELECTION AS REQUIRED BY LAW.
PICKENS COUNTY, AL
LEGAL NOTICE In the Probate Court for Pickens County, Alabama In The Matter of the Estate of Aaron Dewayne Barnes, Deceased Case No. 2022-030 Notice of Probate Court Proceeding

Notice is hereby given that a verified Petition for Summary Distribution has been filed by Tammy Barnes on March 31, 2022, on the Estate of Aaron Dewayne Barnes, and that thirty (30) days after the notice of publication hereof and pursuant to the law of Alabama, the Court shall be requested to enter an order directing summary distribu-tion of the estate of said decedent upon a hearing in the Probate Court for Pickens County, Alabama, at 10:00 A.M., on Monday, May 9, 2022. Any claim or challenge to this estate shall be filed with the Court or the claimant shall appear for the hearing.
PICKENS COUNTY, AL
In the Matter of the Estate

Notice is hereby given that Letters of Administration were granted to Frederick Hinton on the 8th day of March, 2022, by the Honorable David H. Pate, Judge of the Probate Court of Pickens County, Ala- bama. Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said Estate are required to present the same within the time al- lowed by the law or the same will be forever barred.
PICKENS COUNTY, AL
LEGAL NOTICE In the Probate Court for Pickens County, Alabama In The Matter of the Estate of Alphinex Lamont Clark, Deceased Case No. 2022-021

Notice is hereby given that Letters of Administration were granted to Frederick Hinton on the 8th day of March, 2022, by the Honorable David H. Pate, Judge of the Probate Court of Pickens County, Ala- bama. Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said Estate are required to present the same within the time al- lowed by the law or the same will be forever barred.
PICKENS COUNTY, AL
LEGAL NOTICE Mortgage Foreclosure Sale

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Allen R Dunn, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Summit Fund- ing, Inc., on February 26, 2020, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Pickens County, Alabama, in Real Book 358, Page 709; the undersigned Summit Funding, Inc., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Carrollton, Pickens County, Alabama, on May 19, 2022, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Pickens County, Alabama, to-wit: Start at the Northwest corner of Section 6, Township 24 North, Range 1 West of the St. Stephens Meridian, and run thence East, along the North boundary line of the said Section 6, for a distance of 93.25 feet; thence proceed North 39 degrees 15 minutes East for a distance of 483.3 feet to the Point of Beginning of the parcel of land hereby conveyed; thence form said Point of Beginning proceed Easterly along the line South 88 degrees 10 minute East for 290 feet to a point on the West margin of the right-of- way of Alabama State Highway Number 14; thence run Northerly along the said right-of- way for 243 feet; thence run South 39 degrees 15 minutes West for 254 feet to the Point of Beginning. Property lies in the Southeast 1/4 of Fractional Section 31, Township 22 South, Range 15 West, of the Huntsville Meridian, Pickens County, Alabama. Property street address for informational purposes: 205 Fleenor Dr , Aliceville, AL 35442. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUB- JECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTI- TLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Of- fice of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Trans- feree reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the in- debtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Summit Funding, Inc., ("Transferee") Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2311 Highland Avenue South, Suite 330, Birmingham, AL 35205 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 22-01550.
PICKENS COUNTY, AL
LEGAL NOTICE In The Circuit Court of Pickens County Alabama Willie J. Bradley and Johnnie W. Fulgham, Plantiffs vs. Julius Murrah and the Heirs of Julius Murrah, ET AL Case No. CV- 2022900021 Order of Publication

In this case, it appearing to the Clerk/Court by affidavit of WILLIE J. BRADLEY AND JOHNNIE W. FULGHAM, and motion of A. Vincent Brown, Jr., attorney for Plaintiff, that service of process of the Summons and Complaint in this action upon the heirs at law of the deceased Defendants,. JULIUS...
PICKENS COUNTY, AL
Judge grants order on Chilton Co. School employee payments

Birmingham approves $6.6 million for rental assistance program. Hotel employees help save missing teenager from Chicago. Hotel employees help save missing teenager from Chicago. Oxford libraries to help students with COVID learning loss. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Oxford libraries to help students with COVID learning loss. Teen injured in...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
LEGAL NOTICE In the Probate Court for Pickens County, Alabama In Re: The Estate of Frank Russell Grammer, Deceased Case No. 2022-027

Letters Testamentary on the Will thereto of the said Deceased, Frank Russell Grammer, having been granted to Personal Representative, William Omar Beauchamp, on the 22nd day of March, 2022, by the Honorable David H. Pate, Judge of the Probate Court in and for Pickens County, Alabama. NOTICE is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
PICKENS COUNTY, AL
The West Alabama Watchman

Council okays zoning for paintball facility; expects to open in June

Thanks to action by the Demopolis City Council Thursday, Demopolis is one step closer to having an outdoor paintball facility. David T. Compton received Council approval for an amendment to the zoning ordinance allowing him to open the activity on his property located between the Warhouse Theater and Lock and Dam Road.
DEMOPOLIS, AL
LEGAL NOTICE In the Probate Court for Pickens County, Alabama In The Matter of the Estate of Carrie B. Hughes, Deceased Case No. 2021-069 Notice of Hearing on Application to Sell Real Property

NOTICE is hereby given to all heirs and devisees of the above decedent, and any other person claiming an interest in this estate, that application for sale of real property for the payment of debts has been filed in Pickens County Probate Court, and is set for hearing on April 4, 2022 at 10:00 a.m, in Pickens County Probate Court. The real property subject to said application is described more particularly at Real Book 308 Page 310 in the Probate records of Pickens County, and is located in the area of June Road and Loop Road in the City limits of Pickensville, AL.
PICKENS COUNTY, AL
Aliceville to begin enforcing regulations for trailer parks

ALICEVILLE-The Aliceville City Council held their city council meeting again last Tuesday, May 10th, 2022. This meeting was a special session that was approved in the last council meeting in order to accommodate the council members and mayor who would be attending the Alabama League of Municipalities convention on Wednesday, May 11th.
ALICEVILLE, AL
NBC News

Two LGBTQ candidates face off in Alabama, creating a political rift

Two LGBTQ candidates are running against each other in Alabama’s Democratic primary Tuesday, creating a rift in the party. Brit Blalock, a nonbinary woman who uses both “she” and “they” pronouns, announced last year that she would run for the Alabama House of Representatives, representing District 54, which includes parts of downtown and east Birmingham. The seat is currently held by Rep. Neil Rafferty, the state’s only LGBTQ lawmaker, who has fought anti-LGBTQ legislation in Alabama for the past two years.
ALABAMA STATE
Department of Transportation

Sealed bids will be received by the Director of Transportation at the office of the Alabama Department of Transportation, Montgomery, Alabama until10:00AMonApril 29, 2022 and at that time publicly opened for constructing the Safety Widening, Planing, Resurfacing (Scrub Seal), Curb Ramp Installation, Guardrail Installation, and Traffic Stripe on SR-86 from the junction of Ladow Center Circle to the roundabout (MP 14.075) in Carrollton. Length 4.785 mi.
CARROLLTON, AL
Ten-Tom Waterway

Notice is hereby given that Watco Transloading, L.L.C. has filed a Com- plaint pursuant to Title 46 U.S.C. §§ 30501 – 30502, and the various statutes, rules, and regulations supplemental thereto, and amendatory thereof, claiming the right to exoneration from, or limitation of, liability for all claims arising from the shifting of the Barge Bunge 906B on June 11, 2021 from the SSA loading terminal to the Lux Fleet 329 near Columbus, Mississippi where the barge was placed outside the Barge PTC 318 which was secured to two mooring dolphins.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commission authorizes purchases and contracts during meeting

CARROLLTON- The Pickens County Board of Commissioners meeting was held on May 5, 2022. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Jerry Fitch. A motion was made by Commissioner Mark Gray to approve the payables and to adjust the claims listings in new business. Commissioner Drew Elmore seconded the motion, and it was approved.
PICKENS COUNTY, AL

