Alabama oil and Gas

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain Mortgage executed by Mark O. Sutton, Jr., a married man, and Melody Sutton, a married woman, to FNB of Central Alabama, on March 16, 2018, and in the principal amount of $41,832.88, said Mortgage being recorded in the land records of the Office of the Judge of Probate of Pickens County, Alabama on March 23, 2018 in Real Book 338 at Page 937; and WHEREAS, BankFirst Financial Services is successor in interest by merger to FNB of Central Alabama; and WHEREAS, said default is continuing , the undersigned, BankFirst Financial Services, successor in interest by merger to FNB of Central Alabama, as current and present owner of said Mortgage, has elected to declare the entire indebtedness secured by said Mortgage due and payable as provided for therein; NOW THEREFORE, NOTICE is hereby given in accordance with the terms of said Mortgage and pursuant to law, that the under-signed, BankFirst Financial Services, successor in interest by merger to FNB of Central Alabama, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, at the Front Main Entrance of the Pickens County Courthouse, located in Carrollton, Alabama, on May 19, 2022, between the legal hours of 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., the following described real property, lying and being in Pickens County, Alabama, to-wit: Part of the South half of the Southwest quarter of Section 22, Township 19 South, Range 13 West, Pickens County, Alabama, and being more particularly described as follows: Commence at a fence corner being the accepted Southwest corner of Section 22; thence run eastwardly and along the south line of said section 831.57 feet to a 1⁄2” rebar set at the POINT OF BEGINNING; thence continue eastwardly and along said south line 600.00 feet to a 1⁄2” iron pipe found on the west right-of-way of Alabama Highway 159, said right-of-way measuring 40 feet from centerline; thence with an interior angle right of 106 degrees, 16 minutes, 54 seconds, run northeast-wardly and along said right- of-way 512.00 feet to a calculated point that falls in a tree; thence with an interior angle right of 100 degrees, 01 minutes, 43 seconds, run northwest-wardly 329.00 feet to a 1⁄2” iron pipe found; thence with an interior angle right of 122 degrees, 42 minutes, 14 seconds, run southwest-wardly 107.99 feet to a 1/2" iron pipe found; thence with an interior angle right of 176 degrees, 33 minutes, 44 seconds, run southwest-wardly 431.10 feet to a 1⁄2" iron pipe found; thence with an interior angle right of 124 degrees, 29 minutes, 56 seconds, run south- wardly 337.99 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING, thus making a closing interior angle right of 89 degrees, 55 minutes, 30 seconds. For informational purposes, the street address for the above described property is 5211 Highway 159, Gordo, Alabama 35466. Together with the hereditaments and appurtenances there to belonging, and also together with all buildings, structures, equipment, fixtures, and other improvements now existing, erected or installed thereon. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the Mortgage and those contained in the land records of the Office of the Judge of Probate of Pickens County, Alabama. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you under- stand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. Said sale is to be made for the purpose of paying the above described Mortgage debt and all costs and expenses of foreclosure as provided for in said Mortgage and the proceeds of said sale will be applied as directed by and in said Mortgage. BankFirst Financial Services, successor in interest by merger to.

